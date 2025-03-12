Yogi govt introduces smart RC: Chip-based vehicle registration for enhanced security and convenience

Read Full Article

In a major push towards the Digital UP Mission, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced a significant change in vehicle registration. Motor vehicle registration booklets in Uttar Pradesh will now be replaced with chip-enabled smart cards, enhancing document security and streamlining administrative processes.

The move aims to provide convenience to vehicle owners while ensuring greater transparency in government operations.

Key benefits for vehicle owners:

- Eliminates the risk of RCs getting damaged due to water or wear and tear.

- Ensures data security through a microchip, preventing duplication.

- Provides a durable, high-quality RC for long-term use.

- Simplifies verification processes for police and transport authorities.

- Reduces corruption through digitalization.

How will data be safe in smart card?

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh shared that the smart card RC will contain two types of data—one that is physically visible and another that can be accessed through a card reader.

Details in the physical section:

- Vehicle registration number, date, and validity

- Chassis number, engine number, owner’s name, and address

- Fuel type, emission standards, model, and color

- Seating, standing, and sleeping capacity

- Weight capacity, horsepower, wheelbase, and financier details

Data stored in the machine-readable section:

- Complete registration and ownership details

- Records of challans, permits, and financing information

- Trailer/semi-trailer attachment details

- Information on articulated vehicles and retrofitting modifications

Enhanced transparency and easy verification

With this initiative, the Transport department and law enforcement agencies will benefit from a digitally strengthened verification system.

- RC authenticity can be verified instantly using a card reader.

- Prevents fraud and duplication of registration certificates.

- Digital processes will reduce bureaucratic delays for vehicle owners.

Latest Videos