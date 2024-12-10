Yogi govt gears up to add a 'poetic' touch to Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will feature a cultural extravaganza, including Kavi Sammelan with esteemed poets like Vishnu Saxena and Kumar Vishwas, from January 10 to February 24.

Yogi govt gears up to add a 'poetic' touch to Maha Kumbh dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

Lucknow: The Maha Kumbh 2025, scheduled from January 10 to February 24, will feature a magnificent cultural extravaganza as the Yogi government spotlights artists across diverse genres, including singing, dancing, and poetry. Being organized by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Directorate, the event promises to be a dynamic platform for both celebrated and emerging talents.

A major highlight of the cultural activities will be the Kavi Sammelan, where Kalpvasis, devotees, and tourists will immerse themselves in diverse poetic expressions, including Veer Ras, Shringar Ras, Hasya Ras, Karuna Ras, and Bhakti Ras. Esteemed poets from Uttar Pradesh and across India will come together, making it a vibrant and truly national event.

Eminent poets like Vishnu Saxena, Buddhinath Mishra, Ashok Chakradhar, Hariom Panwar, Kumar Vishwas, Shailesh Lodha, Manoj Muntashir, Vineet Chauhan, Anamika Ambar, Gajendra Solanki, Dinesh Raghuvanshi, and Sunil Jogi will enthrall audiences with their thought-provoking verses.

The Yogi government is committed to promoting local talent by providing an international platform for emerging poets. On the opening day, poets like Anil Choubey from Varanasi, Shlesh Gautam from Prayagraj, Abhijeet Mishra from Rae Bareli, Bhalchandra Tripathi from Azamgarh, and Vibha Singh from Sonbhadra will set the tone for the event.

Similarly, on January 11, poets like Shailendra Madhur from Prayagraj, Neeraj Pandey from Rae Bareli, Pankaj Pandit from Lalitpur, Shekhar Tripathi from Lucknow, and Abha Mathur from Prayagraj will captivate the audience.

Many famous poets will be present in the cultural confluence to be held in Mahakumbh. On January 16, famous poets, including Buddhinath Mishra from Dehradun, Shashikant Yadav from Dewas, Aman Akshar from Indore, Akhilesh Dwivedi from Prayagraj, and Rajendra Shukla from Balaghat will enchant the audience with their poetic brilliance. 

The following day, January 17, will feature performances by Vineet Chauhan, Praveen Shukla from Delhi, Poonam Verma from Mathura, Dr. Kamlesh Sharma from Etawah, and Sunil Vyas from Rajsamand whereas on January 18, renowned poets Ashok Chakradhar and Vishnu Saxena will take the stage to captivate the listeners. 

January 19 will bring heartfelt recitations from Anamika Ambar, Surendra Dubey, and Gajendra Solanki. On January 21, Hariom Pawar, celebrated for his Veer Ras, and Sudeep Bhola, known for his appeal among youth, will perform. 

Gaurav Chauhan will pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose through his poetry on January 23, while Swayam Srivastava and Manika Dubey, icons of the younger generation, will conclude this phase of the event with their performances on January 24. This diverse roster ensures a rich cultural experience for all attendees.

The concluding days of the Maha Kumbh will feature a stellar lineup of poets. Sunil Jogi will perform on January 27, followed by Kavita Tiwari on January 31. Dinesh Raghuvanshi, known for his heartfelt poems on mothers, will recite on February 8.

The grand finale will include Kumar Vishwas on February 22 and Shailesh Lodha, popular for his role in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, along with Manoj Muntashir and Dinesh Digvijay, ensuring the event leaves a lasting impression.

