Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail from Delhi HC in Sagar Dhankar murder case

The Delhi High Court granted regular bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Arrested in 2021, Kumar had been in custody for over three and a half years.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets bail from Delhi HC in Sagar Dhankar murder case anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Dhankar Murder case. He was arrested in the Sagar Dhankar Murder case. Dhankar was murdered on the night of 4 May 2021. Justice Sanjeev Narula granted regular bail to Sushil Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50000 and two sureties of the like amount. The detailed order is yet to be uploaded.

He was earlier granted 7 days interim bail for Knee surgery in July 2023. Sushil Kumar, along with other accused persons, is facing trial in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case.

The accused, Sushil Kumar, was represented by advocates R S Malik and Sumeet Shokeen. Counsel for the accused argued that he has been in custody for more than three and a half years.

Around 30 out of 186 Prosecution witnesses have been examined in the last three years, the counsel argued.

Sagar, along with other victims, was allegedly beaten by the accused person at the Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021. He was injured and later succumbed to the injuries.

Sushil Kumar is one of the most successful athletes in the country. He won a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics and four years later at the 2012 London Olympics Sushil Kumar he won the silver medal.

