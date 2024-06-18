World War 3 on the horizon? 'New Indian Nostradamus' predicts potential trigger date, forecasts doomsday

An Indian astrologer named Kushal Kumar, who has been compared to "New Nostradamus," is gaining attention for predicting that World War III could begin very soon.

An Indian astrologer named Kushal Kumar, who has been compared to "New Nostradamus," is gaining attention for predicting that World War III could begin very soon. Kushal Kumar, a Vedic astrologer known for predicting world events, foresaw escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, Russia and NATO, North and South Korea, and China and Taiwan.

He now suggests that Tuesday, June 18, holds significant astrological indicators for potentially triggering World War III, according to The Daily Star. Additionally, he has highlighted June 29 as potential doomsday date.

Kumar, speaking to the outlet, explained that he utilized the Vedic astrology chart rooted in Hindu culture to formulate his predictions. Using the alignment of planets and stars, which he described as a "map of our karma," Kumar identified the precise date when global conflict is expected to commence.

"According to my analysis, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, holds the most potent planetary alignment to potentially trigger WW3, although June 10 and June 29 could also play a significant role," he stated earlier.

"It may be observed here that predictive alert for better care and appropriate strategy involves careful and serious interpretation of planetary impacts while unintended human error or slip cannot be ruled out entirely," Kumar added.

The astrologer supported his claim by referencing several ongoing events. He highlighted the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, along with North Korean soldiers crossing the demarcation line into South Korea, as indicators validating his prophecy.

Additionally, he pointed to Russia's deployment of warships, including a nuclear submarine, to Havana, drawing parallels to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Furthermore, he noted China's military exercises near Taiwanese waters, which have raised concerns among US officials.

"Watch the developing war scenario in hotspots across the globe as days pass by," Kumar said as per the New York Post.

The original Nostradamus, a French astrologer renowned for his book "Les Propheties" ("The Prophecies"), purportedly made predictions for the future, including insights for the year 2024. According to a report from the New York Post, Nostradamus forecasted severe weather events and global turmoil, predicting a naval conflict, royal upheaval, and a change in the papacy.

In one of his quatrains, Nostradamus mentioned a "naval battle" where a "red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread." The interpretation suggested by the New York Post speculates that the "red adversary" could symbolize China, represented by its red flag, and the potential naval tensions involving Taiwan.

Another passage suggested that the "King of the Isles" would be forcibly removed, with some linking this to a figure like King Charles III. Nostradamus also foresaw worsening climate crises in 2024 and hinted at the possibility of a new Pope succeeding Pope Francis in the near future.

