    Win in four states example that people are with Modi: BSY's fitting reply to Siddaramaiah

    After the BJP's win in 4 state Assembly elections, the party in Karnataka seems to have got a fresh lease of life. The state post-budget session dominated the discussion on the poll victory with former CM Yediyurappa announcing to embark on a tour and setting a target of 135 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 8:13 PM IST

    A day after the BJP's spectacular win in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka's post-budget session gets dominated by the leaders' discussion about the mandate to BJP.

    Former CM BS Yediyurappa took the lead and said he would embark on the state tour by taking CM Bommai's pro-people budget and PM Narendra Modi's charisma to appeal to voters and has set the target of 135 seats in the next Assembly elections in 2023.

    Opposition leader Siddaramaiah interfered and said the case in Karnataka is different altogether and said Congress has an edge and flayed the central government's policies. He said while Yediyurappa resigned, he had tears in his eyes, people will avenge this. Concerning UP elections, Yediyurappa was not there (to campaign). To which Yediyurappa immediately shot back at him by telling, "The mandate given in four states is an example that people are with PM Narendra Modi."

    The Lingayat strongman also added that not just in other states, even in Karnataka, we will get rid of Congress.

    What experts say:

    Political analyst Muzzafar Assadi said that the Karnataka BJP unit would have definitely get some energy from the party's win in 4 states, however, when it comes to Karnataka, the case will be different. The current CM Bommai is no match to Yediyurappa's charisma as he was a mass leader. More than BJP it is JD(S) which will be happy as a weak Congress would mean some votes of Congress going back to its kitty, thus making Kumaraswamy a Kingmaker or as a bargaining chip and would end up becoming a CM by offering support to BJP which is also at the center.

    "BJP never came to power on its own and the state and always dependent on others to form the government and going by the current trend, JDS may emerge as the kingmaker," said Assadi.
     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 8:13 PM IST
