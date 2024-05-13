Will India's ambitious Chandrayaan-4 land near Shiv Shakti point on moon's surface?

Chandrayaan 4, India's next lunar mission, plans to collect moon rocks and soil from near Shivashakti Point, close to the Moon's south pole. Nilesh Desai, director of SAC, unveiled the landing site during a presentation on ISRO's lunar exploration strategy. This follows the success of Chandrayaan 3 and aims to advance India's space exploration efforts.

Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), revealed plans for India's Chandrayaan-4 mission. It aims to retrieve lunar rocks and soils, with a planned landing near the Moon's Shiv Shakti Point.

After the huge success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, India's space program achieves another milestone as plans for Chandrayaan 4 are unveiled, promising to bring back moon rocks and soil. Nilesh Desai, director of SAC (Space Application Center), disclosed the landing site for the upcoming mission during a presentation on ISRO's lunar exploration strategy.

The chosen landing site for Chandrayaan 4 is near Shivashakti Point, where Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander successfully touched down. This strategic location, situated close to the Moon's south pole, holds particular scientific significance due to the presence of hydrogen ice and permanently shadowed areas.

Desai's announcement marks a significant step forward for India's space exploration endeavors, following the resounding success of Chandrayaan 3. With plans to collect moon rocks and soil, Chandrayaan 4 aims to deepen our understanding of Earth's celestial neighbour.

