Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will fight every moment, not accept defeat...' Hemant Soren's first reaction after arrest

    The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested JMM leader Hemant Soren after over seven hours of questioning in an alleged money laundering case. Hemant Soren took to X soon after he was taken into custody and said that he would not accept defeat.
     

    Will fight every moment will not accept defeat Hemant Soren first reaction after arrest gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night, said that he would not accept defeat and keep fighting. Taking to X (formerly known Twitter), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha de-facto chief jotted down some lines written by poet and academic Shivmangal Singh Suman, implying that he stands defiant in difficult times.

    After a whole day of commotion in the city, the investigative agency arrested Hemant Soren from Raj Bhavan in Ranchi as he was questioned by investigators for more than seven hours. Shortly after the 48-year-old politician submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, he was brought to the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in Ranchi.

    Hemant Soren's arrest caused a political crisis in Jharkhand during the day, as the state's ruling coalition parties debated who should replace him. Champai Soren, the minister of transport for Jharkhand, was chosen to be the state's next chief minister after several rounds of discussions and voting.

    After being elected as the leader of the JMM legislative party, Champai Soren approached the Governor and staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic anr

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Kerala news live 01 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Court sentences accused to 111 years in prison for raping 9-year-old in Kozhikode

    Security forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

    Forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (WATCH)

    ED formally arrests Hemant Soren after resigning as Jharkhand CM; Champai Soren set to take over snt

    ED arrests Hemant Soren after he resigns as Jharkhand CM; Champai Soren set to take over

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha

    Interim Budget 2024: Great expectations from the salaried class

    Interim Budget 2024: Great expectations from the salaried class

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why RKK

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic anr

    Kerala: Noose tightens around Veena Vijayan; SFIO to probe case against Exalogic

    Interim Budget 2024: How to watch Nirmala's speech, Budget documents on phone?

    Interim Budget 2024: How to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech, access Budget documents on phone?

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon