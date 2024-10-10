Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Ratan Tata broke his engagement and moved back to India from Los Angeles, Read more

    Ratan Tata, a successful industrialist and philanthropist, bid farewell to the world at the age of 86. While many admired his achievements, few knew the reason behind his decision to remain unmarried. This article delves into the untold love story of Ratan Tata and the sacrifice he made for his family.

    Why Ratan Tata broke his engagement and moved back to India from Los Angeles, Read more NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    One of India's most humble and down-to-earth businessmen, Ratan Tata, bid farewell to the world on October 9, 2024. He passed away at the age of 86. While he was an exceptional businessman who fulfilled his responsibilities towards the nation, he also made a significant sacrifice for his family by breaking off a relationship that could have led to marriage. Today, we unveil the untold love story of Ratan Tata, a love that remained unfulfilled.

    Separated from Parents at the Age of 10

    Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata hailed from a renowned business family. His mother was Soonoo Tata, and his father was Naval Hormusji Tata. However, when Ratan Tata was 10 years old, his parents divorced. Subsequently, he was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, whom he deeply loved and shared an unbreakable bond with. After completing his education at Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School, he moved to the United States. He pursued an engineering degree from Cornell University and later completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School. It was during this time that his love story began.

    Ratan Tata's Love Story Begins in the 1960s

    During an interview, Ratan Tata himself had mentioned his love life. He shared that while studying in America in the 1960s, he met a girl and fell in love. They were deeply committed and even got engaged. However, circumstances took an unexpected turn, forcing them to part ways.

    Engagement Broken Due to Grandmother's Health

    As Ratan Tata's love blossomed, the year 1962 witnessed a fierce war between India and China. Ratan Tata wished to return to India and bring his fiancée along. However, his parents advised against it due to the war. At the time, his grandmother's health was deteriorating. Believing that his grandmother needed him the most, he made the heart-wrenching decision to break off his engagement and return to India to be with her. His love was so profound and unwavering that he chose to remain unmarried for the rest of his life.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here anr

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here

    CM Yogi reviews development projects and law and order in Balrampur dmn

    CM Yogi reviews development projects and law and order in Balrampur

    The day when Ratan Tata flew an F-16 fighter jet over Bengaluru gcw

    Remembering Ratan Tata: When visionary industrialist flew an F-16 fighter jet over Bengaluru (WATCH)

    How did Ratan Tata demonstrate unwavering resolve during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack? anr

    How did Ratan Tata demonstrate unwavering resolve during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack?

    Goodbye my dear lighthosue Ratan tata assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post Who is he? How did they meet? gcw

    Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post; Who is he? How did they meet?

    Recent Stories

    'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast: Kartik Aryan, Tripti Dimri and others roles RKK

    'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast: Kartik Aryan, Tripti Dimri and others roles

    Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi appears before police for questioning in Om Prakash drug case dmn

    Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi appears before police for questioning in Om Prakash drug case

    Is Growing a Green Chilli Plant Indoors Unlucky for Your Home Environment? NTI

    Is Growing a Green Chilli Plant Indoors Unlucky for Your Home Environment?

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here anr

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Wrapped in tricolour, notable figures pay last respects to national icon; list here

    Walnut custard to sour dal: Ratan Tata's favourite dishes RKK

    Walnut custard to sour dal: Ratan Tata's favourite dishes

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon