Why Ratan Tata broke his engagement and moved back to India from Los Angeles, Read more

Ratan Tata, a successful industrialist and philanthropist, bid farewell to the world at the age of 86. While many admired his achievements, few knew the reason behind his decision to remain unmarried. This article delves into the untold love story of Ratan Tata and the sacrifice he made for his family.

One of India's most humble and down-to-earth businessmen, Ratan Tata, bid farewell to the world on October 9, 2024. He passed away at the age of 86. While he was an exceptional businessman who fulfilled his responsibilities towards the nation, he also made a significant sacrifice for his family by breaking off a relationship that could have led to marriage. Today, we unveil the untold love story of Ratan Tata, a love that remained unfulfilled.

Separated from Parents at the Age of 10

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata hailed from a renowned business family. His mother was Soonoo Tata, and his father was Naval Hormusji Tata. However, when Ratan Tata was 10 years old, his parents divorced. Subsequently, he was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, whom he deeply loved and shared an unbreakable bond with. After completing his education at Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School, he moved to the United States. He pursued an engineering degree from Cornell University and later completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School. It was during this time that his love story began.

Ratan Tata's Love Story Begins in the 1960s

During an interview, Ratan Tata himself had mentioned his love life. He shared that while studying in America in the 1960s, he met a girl and fell in love. They were deeply committed and even got engaged. However, circumstances took an unexpected turn, forcing them to part ways.

Engagement Broken Due to Grandmother's Health

As Ratan Tata's love blossomed, the year 1962 witnessed a fierce war between India and China. Ratan Tata wished to return to India and bring his fiancée along. However, his parents advised against it due to the war. At the time, his grandmother's health was deteriorating. Believing that his grandmother needed him the most, he made the heart-wrenching decision to break off his engagement and return to India to be with her. His love was so profound and unwavering that he chose to remain unmarried for the rest of his life.

