    Why meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days? All you need to know

    In March 2021, the MCG in a house meeting had unanimously voted in favour of closing meat shops in the city every Tuesday. The councillors had argued in favour of closure on Tuesdays citing Hindu sentiments.

    Gurugram, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued an advisory stating that all meat shops and slaughterhouses shall remain closed within municipal limits for nine days on account of Jain festival "Paryushan Parav".

    According to an official order, all meat shops and slaughterhouses in the Municipal Corporation of the Gurugram area will remain closed for nine days starting today (August 24). They will remain shut till September 1 on account of the Jain festival "Paryushan Parv". 

    However, a senior official of the civic body said that the ban would not apply to the sale of packaged frozen meat at the city's supermarkets.

    "We have received an order from the state government, following which we have decided to shut all meat shops in the city from August 24 to September 1. We will soon call a meeting of shop owners to apprise them of the ban on meat sales during Paryushan Parv," Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijaypal Yadav said.

    Meanwhile, a number of meat shop owners in the city said they would have to suffer huge losses if the shops were closed for a period of nine days.

    In March 2021, the MCG in a house meeting had unanimously voted in favour of closing meat shops in the city every Tuesday. The councillors had argued in favour of closure on Tuesdays citing Hindu sentiments.

    The civic authorities reportedly sealed as many as 171 meat shops in Delhi during the April-July period for running "without license". Besides, the MCD has also slapped them with a fine worth Rs 52,33,960. 

    A letter issued by an executive engineer from the directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, to all deputy commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations and executive officers, and secretaries of the municipal councils and committees in Haryana on July 20 stated that the President of SS Jain Mahasabha, Haryana, had informed that Paryushan Parav is being celebrated in the state from August 24 to September 1.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
