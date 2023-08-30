Why 'interests' drive China's quest for Arunachal Pradesh

China's bid to push across a contentious map asserting its ownership of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin met with a swift response from India. Let's explore the complex territorial dispute between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh, its historical roots, and the strategic motivations behind both countries' claims.

Since the 1950s, China has laid claim to the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese government contends that this region was historically a part of Tibet prior to British colonial rule and asserts Tibet's historical connection to China. Conversely, India maintains that Arunachal Pradesh has been an integral component of its territory since the 19th century and will continue to remain so. This dispute persists for several reasons.

Firstly, China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh is driven by its strategic interests. The state shares borders with China's Tibet Autonomous Region and is situated along a significant trade route connecting China with Southeast Asia. China perceives control over Arunachal Pradesh as furnishing strategic advantages and as a potential bargaining chip in future negotiations with India.

Secondly, this territorial dispute is part of a broader conflict between the two nations. China also asserts its authority over the Indian-administered region of Aksai Chin, located in the western Himalayas. This ongoing territorial dispute has resulted in multiple conflicts and remains a major source of tension between India and China.

In recent years, China has escalated its efforts to reinforce its claim on Arunachal Pradesh. In 2017, it published a map depicting the region as Chinese territory and altered the names of numerous places within the state to reflect Chinese nomenclature. These actions have been met with opposition from the Indian government, which accuses China of infringing upon its sovereignty.

Resolving the Arunachal Pradesh dispute is intricate and lacks a straightforward solution, given the robust historical and legal arguments on both sides. Consequently, it is likely to persist as a point of contention for the foreseeable future, with neither country willing to concede.

Historical Background of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh was inhabited by various tribes, beginning with the Monpa people around 2000 BCE, followed by the Adi, Nishi, and Apatani tribes, all of whom practised animism and lived in communal societies. In the 18th century, the British East India Company ventured into the region, attracted by its abundant natural resources, including timber and minerals. In 1873, the British established the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), encompassing Arunachal Pradesh within its jurisdiction. After India gained independence in 1947, NEFA remained an integral part of India.

In 1959, China launched an invasion of NEFA but was compelled to withdraw after a few months. In 1962, China mounted another offensive in NEFA, resulting in India's defeat. A ceasefire was negotiated in 1963, but the border dispute remained unresolved. In 1972, NEFA was renamed Arunachal Pradesh and granted Union Territory status. Finally, in 1987, Arunachal Pradesh attained full statehood within India.

Basis for India's Claim on Arunachal Pradesh

India's assertion over Arunachal Pradesh is founded on several factors:

* British Rule: The region was under British rule for over a century, and India inherited the British claim to this territory.

* Cultural and Religious Influence: The people of Arunachal Pradesh have historically been culturally and religiously aligned with India.

* McMahon Line: The McMahon Line, established through an agreement between the British and Tibetans in 1914, delineates the border between India and China, with Arunachal Pradesh falling on the Indian side of this demarcation.

Conversely, China's claim is grounded in its belief that the region was historically part of Tibet, which was itself a part of China. China has never accepted the McMahon Line, contending that the people of Arunachal Pradesh share ethnic and cultural similarities with Tibetans.

Motivations Behind China's Claim on Arunachal Pradesh

China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh serves several purposes:

* Leverage for Negotiations: It exerts pressure on India in other matters, such as trade agreements and border security discussions.

* Preventing India's Development: It seeks to impede India's development efforts in the region, recognizing the potential strategic implications this may have for China.

* Nationalism and Tibet Control: Claiming Arunachal Pradesh aligns with China's nationalist objectives and reinforces its control over Tibet.