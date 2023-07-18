Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about late Congress stalwart

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy is no more. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Oommen Chandy was respected across generations and sections of the population.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed into the ages on Tuesday. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Chandy was respected across generations and sections of the population. Here are 10 things you need to know about him.

* Early life and education: Oommen Chandy was born on October 31, 1943, in Kumarakom, Kerala, India. He pursued his education at St George's High School, Puthuppally, and later graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics from CMS College, Kottayam.

* Political affiliation: Oommen Chandy was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC). He had been associated with the party for most of his political career.

* Chief Minister of Kerala: Oommen Chandy served as the Chief Minister of Kerala, a state in southern India, on two separate occasions. His first term was from 31st August 2004 to 18th May 2006, and the second term was from 18th May 2011 to 20th May 2016.

* Political career: Chandy's political journey began in the 1970s when he was elected as a Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the first time. He represented the Puthuppally constituency 12 consecutive times

* Development initiatives: During his tenure as Chief Minister, Chandy focused on various development initiatives in Kerala, particularly in sectors like education and healthcare.

* Infrastructure Focus: Chandy's government introduced several infrastructure initiatives, including the Kannur International Airport, Trivandrum International Airport, Vallarpadam Transshipment Terminal, Vizhinjam Port, Smart City, Metro Rail, Kerala State Transport Project, Sabarimala Master Plan and Capital City Development.

* Solar scam controversy: Chandy's second term as Chief Minister was marred by the 'Solar scam' controversy, in which a fraudulent solar energy company allegedly duped several individuals of large sums of money. Chandy faced criticism and political attacks from opposition parties during this time. In December 2022, Chandy was given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the sexual exploitation allegations made by Saritha Nair, who was the prime accused in the solar scam case.

* Political achievements: Oommen Chandy was known for his political acumen and ability to navigate coalition politics. He played a crucial role in managing alliances and maintaining stability within the United Democratic Front (UDF), the coalition of parties he led in Kerala.

* Popularity and accessibility: Chandy was often considered a people-friendly leader who maintained a direct and accessible approach to addressing public grievances during his tenure as Chief Minister.