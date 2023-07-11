Who ED director is, that's not important... Amit Shah after SC denies third tenure extension to Sanjay Kumar

The Union Home Minister took to Twitter to state that it was not important who sits on the ED director's post because whoever does assume the role will take note of the "rampant corruption of a cosy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset".

Hours after the Supreme Court termed as illegal the Centre's order granting a third extension to Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and asked him to relinquish office by July 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at those celebrating the Apex court's order. The apex court termed the extension granted to the ED director as violative of its 2021 judgment, which approved the amendments but denied granting any more extensions to Mishra.

The Union Home Minister took to Twitter to say, "Those rejoicing over the Hon'ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons: The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same."

Third extension is 'illegal', rules Supreme Court on Enforcement Directorate chief's term

"ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cosy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," he added.

The three-judge bench comprising Justice BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol and Vikram Nath gave the order on the batch of petitions filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and her party spokesperson Saket Gokhale, and Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur.

At the same time, the judges affirmed the amendments in the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, which give the Centre power to extend the tenure of the heads of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate by a possible three years beyond their mandatory two-year term.