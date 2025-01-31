Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? IAF officer to pilot Axiom 4 mission & become first Indian astronaut to fly to ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to the ISS, will pilot Axiom Mission 4, a commercial mission with NASA and ISRO. He’ll spend 14 days conducting experiments and showcasing Indian heritage.

Shubhanshu Shukla is on the cusp of making history as the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. He's set to pilot the Axiom Mission 4, a commercial mission commanded by former US astronaut Peggy Whitson. The mission is a joint effort between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Shukla's excitement is palpable, as he looks forward to experiencing microgravity and even trying out some yoga postures on the ISS. He's also planning to take items representing different regions of India to the ISS, showcasing the country's diversity. ISRO has partnered with an Indian university to select these items, which will serve as a symbol of India's rich heritage.

As the pilot of Axiom Mission 4, Shukla will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting scientific experiments, outreach, and commercial activities. He'll be joined by astronauts from Poland and Hungary, marking their first visit to the space station.

“Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission consisting of science, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA said.

Shukla's journey to becoming an astronaut is inspiring. Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, he joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2006. With over 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, Shukla has proven himself to be a skilled combat leader and test pilot. As a testament to his contributions, Shukla rose to the rank of group captain in March 2024.

In 2019, Shukla was selected by ISRO for astronaut training, which included a year-long stint at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Moscow, Russia. In February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced him as one of India's first astronauts in India's spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, which is scheduled for 2025.

The Axiom Mission 4 is scheduled to launch later this year.

