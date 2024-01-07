Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When is Makar Sankranti 2024? January 14 or 15?

    The celebration of Makar Sankranti in 2024 has led to confusion regarding its date, prompting an exploration of the reasons behind this anomaly. Astrologically rooted, Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn, traditionally observed on January 14.

    When is Makar Sankranti 2024? January 14 or 15?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

    Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival celebrated annually on January 14, holds a unique distinction as the only festival determined by the celestial calendar rather than a fixed date. The upcoming celebration in 2024 has sparked confusion among people regarding its date, prompting a closer look at the reasons behind this anomaly.

    Why Celebrate Makar Sankranti?

    Makar Sankranti's significance is rooted not only in religious traditions but also in scientific principles. Astrologically, Sankranti occurs when the Sun transitions from one zodiac sign to another, a process happening approximately every 30 days. The festival specifically marks the Sun's entry into Capricorn, typically observed on January 14.

    When is Makar Sankranti in 2024?

    Astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi from Ujjain provides insights into the date for Makar Sankranti in 2024. According to his calculations, the Sun will move from Sagittarius to Capricorn on the morning of Monday, January 15. Consequently, rituals, donations, and worship associated with Makar Sankranti will align with this celestial transition.

    The Date Discrepancy Explained

    The apparent difference in the date of Makar Sankranti arises from the Sun's predictable movement through the zodiac signs. With each zodiac sign spanning 30 degrees, the Sun covers one degree every 24 hours. However, every 71-72 years, a slight alteration in the Sun's speed introduces a one-day shift in the timing of its zodiac change. This phenomenon explains why the festival experiences a gradual advancement of one day after every 71-72 years.

    Past Date of Celebrations

    Historical records reveal that Makar Sankranti was formerly celebrated on January 12-13, as evidenced by Swami Vivekananda's birth on January 12, 1862, coinciding with the festival. This historical context hints at a future trend where Makar Sankranti may consistently be celebrated on January 15.

    Mystery behind Makara Jyothi star on Sabarimala on Makar Sankranti

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 6:49 PM IST
