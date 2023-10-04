Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Wagh Nakh and why is it linked to Maharashtra's pride?

    The 'Wagh Nakh' or 'Tiger Claws' associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be showcased in India following an MoU between the Maharashtra government and the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London. This agreement coincides with the 350th-anniversary celebrations of Shivaji's coronation

    The 'Wagh Nakh' or 'Tiger Claws' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are set to return to India for an exhibition, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Maharashtra government and the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London.

    This MoU is aligned with the 350th-anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation in Maharashtra. The signing of this agreement marks the initial step in the process. Later this year, a formal loan agreement will be finalized, allowing the Tiger Claws to journey to various locations across India. They will be featured in commemorative events planned for the next year to honour the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation.

    Here are five points to know about the 'Wagh Nakh'

    * The 'Wagh Nakh', also known as the 'Tiger's Claw' or 'Bagh Nakh', is a historic weapon closely associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in India. This unique weapon is designed to be concealed and used as a self-defence tool.

    * The Wagh Nakh consists of a set of curved metal claws that are typically attached to a metal or leather glove. The design allows the user to conceal the weapon under their hand, with only the sharp claws protruding. This hidden nature made it a valuable tool for Shivaji and his warriors, as it could be used as a surprise element in close combat.

    * Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known to have used the Wagh Nakh as a symbol of his martial prowess and as a representation of his fearless spirit. It was considered a symbol of bravery and resistance against foreign invaders.

    * The Wagh Nakh was particularly effective in hand-to-hand combat, allowing the user to strike and defend against opponents with the element of surprise. The sharp claws could inflict serious injuries, making it a formidable weapon in close-quarters combat.

    * Shivaji's use of the Wagh Nakh has left a lasting legacy, and it remains an iconic symbol of Maratha history and their struggle for independence. Today, replicas of the Wagh Nakh are often used in traditional martial arts and cultural performances to honour Shivaji's legacy and celebrate the Maratha heritage.

