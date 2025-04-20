Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested another accused in connection with the murder of the father and son duo in Jafrabad, who were allegedly killed in the violent protests of Murshidabad.



The accused, identified as Ziaul SK, was arrested in Chopra by the Special Task Force, as per officials.



Earlier in the day, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed his gratitude to the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for visiting the violence-affected Murshidabad area. However, he sharply criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the situation, accusing her government of negligence and inaction.



Ghosh said that if the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government fails to control the law and order situation in the state, then the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act can be imposed in certain parts of the state.



"She (Mamata Banerjee) has the administration and the government; she should take action. We saw in a viral video that her own people were instigating the riots before they occurred. They should be caught. Otherwise, the NIA will come, investigate and arrest everyone. And then the rest of the life would be spent there (jail) and AFSPA Act would be imposed," Ghosh told ANI.



Praising the West Bengal Governor for visiting the violence-affected Murshidabad area, Ghosh said that while CV Ananda Bose is standing with the victims, on the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is calling the culprits involved in the violence "Shantidoots" (messenger of peace).



"I thank the Governor for stepping in during this terrible situation when no one else was helping the homeless and victims of Murshidabad violence. The Governor personally visited, listened to their problems, and comforted them. He took responsibility and stood by the victims. While Mamata Banerjee, at whose direction this has happened, is attending weddings... She gives speeches in which she calls the culprits 'Shantidoot' (messenger of peace). No government representative has gone to assist the victims," he said.



The unrest began on April 11 in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, leading to the killing of two people, injuries to several others, and property damage, forcing thousands to leave their homes for safer places. (ANI)

