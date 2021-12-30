  • Facebook
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rules out lockdown, stricter restrictions if needed, final call on Jan 3

    CM Mamata Banerjee also asked students to follow all the Covid guidelines set by the government and said schools will be shut again if we find students are getting infected.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    South 24 Parganas, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 3:09 PM IST
    Amid the alarming Omicron threat in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said coronavirus-related restrictions cannot be imposed everywhere as it may impact the economy as has been the case since the onset of the pandemic. She also directed officials to review the Covid situation in the state and decide whether to keep the schools and colleges open or not.

    Speaking to reporters while visiting the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela will begin next month, Banerjee said, “Country is again witnessing a surge in Covid cases. In such a scenario, we need to review the situation.  If the numbers keep increasing, we may consider closing down schools and colleges,” she said.

    Covid-19 cases in Kolkata were rising as it was a transit point for people travelling on trains and flight, she said. “Most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. It’s a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high,” CM Mamata said.

    Banerjee said that her government was reviewing the emerging pandemic situation “seriously” and hinted that a decision will be taken regarding restriction, taking the economy into account.

    “We have to look after the safety and security of the people. We will soon make a decision. We will target places where the cases are going up. We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years,” she said.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging the people not to panic, said that everyone needs to follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

    She also asked the officials to conduct a ward-to-ward survey and take a call on reintroducing containment zones in the metropolis. Offices could be asked to function with 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary, the Chief Minister said. “After January 3, we will decide on the Covid protocols.” Movement of local trains is unlikely to be impacted for the time being.

    “I will request everyone to follow Covid guidelines and wear masks,” Banerjee said as she boarded a helicopter for Kolkata, ending her three-day tour of the island after reviewing the preparedness for the religious congregation.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 3:12 PM IST
