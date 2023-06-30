'Wear decent clothes': UP's Khatu Shyam becomes 4th temple to issue dress code for devotees

The Khatu Shyam temple's decree came weeks after three major temples under Mahanirvani Akhara in Uttarakhand came up with a dress code for their devotees.

For its followers, the Khatu Shyam temple in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, has established a clothing code. Devotees are asked to arrive at the temple wearing "decent" clothing, according to a directive from the temple committee.

"It is a humble request to all women and men to wear decent clothes to the temple. Please have darshan from outside when you come wearing short clothes, half pants, bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, etc. Please cooperate," the order mentioned.

After three significant temples in Uttarakhand that are part of the Mahanirvani Akhara established a clothing code for their followers, the Khatu Shyam temple did the same. The temples are Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun, Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Pauri district, and Daksh Prajapati Temple at Kankhal in Haridwar.

Women and girls cannot attend the three temples that are part of Mahanirvani Akhara while wearing shorts, Shrimahant Ravindra Puri, Secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara and President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad stated earlier in June.

"Women and girls cannot enter these three temples wearing short clothes. These three temples come under Mahanirvani Akhara," Puri had said.

He added that the Akhara has urged visitors to the temple to remember that it is a place for reflection, not entertainment.

"On behalf of Mahanirvani Akhara, an appeal has been made to women and girls that if they are coming for temple worship, then they should wear clothes according to Indian tradition. Only then they will get entry into the temple," he said.

Puri had urged women to visit the temples only if at least 80% of their bodies were covered, as well as the members of their families.