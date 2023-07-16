Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli'

    A viral video of a toddler playing with a snake at home raises questions about safety and responsibility, causing widespread concern. Some internet users also compared the toddler to the iconic Jungle Book character Mowgli.

    WATCH Viral video shows child playing with snake at home; netizens joke about return of 'Mowgli'
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    Snakes, being one of the deadliest and most frightening reptiles on Earth, possess unique and incredible abilities that make them fascinating creatures. They are masters of disguise and employ defensive and offensive tactics to confuse predators. However, encounters with snakes can be perilous and even fatal. Despite this knowledge, some people in various parts of the country engage in dangerous stunts with cobras and pythons. A viral video of a child playing with a snake at home has sparked outrage, with many questioning parental responsibility in such situations.

    The video, shared on Instagram by user First_love_addiction, shows a toddler holding and handling a snake as it moves on the floor. The child attempts to bring the snake inside the house, but it gets stuck at the door. The elders present in the house are visibly uncomfortable and frightened by the child's actions. As they notice the reptile in the toddler's hand, they quickly move away and signal the child to keep the animal away from them.

    Since its posting, the video has garnered immense attention, amassing over 17.7 million views and more than six lakh likes. Many viewers have expressed concern and disapproval of the child's interaction with the snake. They point out the potential risks and criticize the handling of the situation by the adults present.

    Some users remarked that the family's reactions were understandable, given the potential danger. Others criticized the parents for allowing such a risky situation to occur. People emphasized the need to treat animals with respect and understanding, even if the snake may be harmless. Some expressed surprise that the person recording the video did not intervene to ensure the child's safety.

    Amidst the discussions, some users humorously referred to the scene, comparing it to the Jungle Book or village life. Jokes were made about the snake being a "paid actor" in the video. However, the overall sentiment remains focused on promoting responsible behavior around potentially dangerous animals and raising awareness about the risks associated with such encounters.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
