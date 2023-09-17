WATCH: PM Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to YashoBhoomi Convention Centre, interacts with commuters

PM Modi on Sunday travelled in Delhi Metro and interacted with metro employees and commuters. PM Narendra Modi, on his 73rd birthday, inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), YashoBhoomi, in Delhi's Dwarka on his birthday. On his journey to the Convention Centre, PM Modi rode the metro. He was observed chatting with other metro riders.

The Delhi Airport Metro Express line was extended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dwarka Sector 21 to a brand-new metro station called "YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25." YashoBhoomi will also be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

Reaching YashoBhoomi Convention Centre, PM Modi interacted with the artisans and craftspeople. With a project area of more than 8.9 lakh square metres and a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, YashoBhoomi will be one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities in the world.

The main auditorium, a ballroom and 13 conference rooms are among the 15 convention rooms of the more than 73,000 square metre convention complex, which can accommodate 11,000 attendees in all.

The conference center's main auditorium, which serves as the plenary hall, has space for about 6,000 people. It has a cutting-edge automatic seating technology that enables different seating arrangements. The ballroom, which stands out for its distinctive petal roof, has seats for up to 2,500 guests inside and 500 more outside. The 13 conference rooms, which are dispersed across eight levels, can host a variety of gatherings of various sizes.

In addition to these features, YashoBhoomi has one of the biggest exposition halls in the world, measuring more than 1.07 lakh square metres. Exhibitions, trade shows, and corporate events will take place in these rooms, which are connected to a magnificent lobby area. Numerous support spaces, including media rooms, VVIP lounges, cloakrooms, a visitor information centre, and ticketing kiosks, are located in the lobby.