Poonch: Residents in the border district of Poonch have expressed relief following the recent understanding reached between India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, with many welcoming the return of normalcy and appealing for long-term peace. Speaking to ANI, a local resident said that the atmosphere had become deeply stressful across the country in recent days, particularly in border areas.



“Not only in Poonch, the situation was tense across the country. Nobody could sleep in peace. So, we stand with the decision of ceasefire taken by both countries. We stand with our government and we would also like to tell Pakistan not to indulge in such activities again and again or support terrorism so that people of both our countries remain comfortable. War causes only losses.” Imran Ahmad, another resident of the district, noted that daily life was gradually resuming with shops reopening and people stepping out for regular purchases.



"By God's grace, we saw that markets are open today. People are making purchases. Even in the situation earlier, people cooperated. I would like to urge both countries that whenever such a situation occurs, people on both sides suffer losses. I would like to urge the neighbouring country to live and let live," Ahmad told ANI. Earlier on Sunday, the situation in Jammu city remained normal, a day after intense shelling from Pakistan heightened tensions with India.



No drones, firing and shelling were reported during the intervening night of May 10-11.The situation was also normal in Poonch area after no drones, firing and shelling were reported during the night. Meanwhile, India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.



At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that this is a breach of the understanding arrived at on Saturday and that India takes “very serious note of these violations.” India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.