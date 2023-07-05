Wanted Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun dead or alive? Twitter explodes with memes

Speculation was rife on social media about the death of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder and legal advisor of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, in a road accident in the United States. And that didn't stop users from triggering a meme fest, some even mocking the condition of roads in the United States.

Let us take a look at some of them.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Originally hailing from Khankot village on the outskirts of Amritsar, Pannun completed his law degree at Panjab University. His father, Mahinder Singh, used to work for the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board. Pannun, who has two siblings, practices law in the United States and is resides in both Canada and the US.

In July 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated SFJ as an "unlawful association" due to its involvement in activities detrimental to India's internal security, public order, and the country's peace, unity, and integrity.

India has classified Pannun as an individual terrorist and included his name in the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for conspiring against the nation through separatist organizations.

Pannun has been actively engaged in campaigning against India and inciting Sikh youth from Punjab to join militant activities. There have been reports suggesting that he went into hiding following the recent deaths of some wanted Khalistani operatives.