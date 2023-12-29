Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Voting today to decide which of the 3 idols of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed in Ram Mandir

    The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, overseeing the temple's construction, will choose from three designs crafted by different sculptors. The selected idol, reflecting a childlike appearance, will be installed during the consecration ceremony on January 22

    Voting today to decide which of the 3 idols of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed in Ram Mandir
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    The highly-anticipated voting to decide the idol of Ram Lalla, set to be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple in Ayodhya next month, is scheduled for Friday. The process will take place at the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for the construction and management of the monumental Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to reliable sources, all three designs, crafted by different sculptors, will be presented for consideration. The design that garners the highest number of votes will be chosen for installation during the consecration ceremony slated for January 22.

    Earlier this week, Trust Secretary Champat Rai disclosed that a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram, reflecting a five-year-old Ram Lalla, would be selected from the three designs. Rai emphasized that the chosen idol should exhibit the best divineness and possess a childlike appearance.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex. This inspection precedes the consecration ceremony scheduled for next month and coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imminent visit to the temple city.

    Misra reassured that the construction work was being conducted with precision rather than haste. He outlined the project's three phases, with the first phase set to conclude by December 2023, the second phase aligning with the completion of the temple construction in January, and the third phase encompassing the construction work within the complex.

    The Chairman instructed officials to complete the installation of security equipment, 'welcome gate,' and canopy along the Janmabhoomi Path by December under all circumstances.

    Temple officials have revealed that the consecration ceremony will span seven days, commencing on January 16. The schedule includes various rituals such as the atonement ceremony, 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, offering to cows, idol procession, formal rituals, holy fire, establishment of 'Navagraha,' 'havan,' sanctum sanctorum washing, Vaastu Shanti, 'Annadhivas,' and the final consecration of the deity on January 22 during the auspicious 'Mrigashira Nakshatra.'

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: When Kalaripayattu training academy turned wedding venue in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: When Kalaripayattu training academy turned wedding venue in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Unscientific construction led to multiple accidents in Muthala Pozhi Harbor; Report rkn

    Kerala: Unscientific construction led to multiple accidents in Muthala Pozhi Harbor; Report

    Kerala news live 29 December 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: KB Ganesh Kumar, Kadanappally Ramachandran to swear in as ministers today

    India rubbishes Washington Post story on Apple being told to soften impact of iPhone hack warnings

    'Half facts, fully embellished...' India dumps WaPo story on Apple being told to soften hack warnings' impact

    PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14

    PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: When Kalaripayattu training academy turned wedding venue in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: When Kalaripayattu training academy turned wedding venue in Thiruvananthapuram

    Pratap Simha was not an MP during Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project launch: K'taka Minister HC Mahadevappa vkp

    Pratap Simha was not an MP during Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project launch: K'taka Minister HC Mahadevappa

    I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read ATG

    'I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support

    Kerala: Unscientific construction led to multiple accidents in Muthala Pozhi Harbor; Report rkn

    Kerala: Unscientific construction led to multiple accidents in Muthala Pozhi Harbor; Report

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon