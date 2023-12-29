Voting today to decide which of the 3 idols of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed in Ram Mandir

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, overseeing the temple's construction, will choose from three designs crafted by different sculptors. The selected idol, reflecting a childlike appearance, will be installed during the consecration ceremony on January 22

The highly-anticipated voting to decide the idol of Ram Lalla, set to be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple in Ayodhya next month, is scheduled for Friday. The process will take place at the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for the construction and management of the monumental Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to reliable sources, all three designs, crafted by different sculptors, will be presented for consideration. The design that garners the highest number of votes will be chosen for installation during the consecration ceremony slated for January 22.

Earlier this week, Trust Secretary Champat Rai disclosed that a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram, reflecting a five-year-old Ram Lalla, would be selected from the three designs. Rai emphasized that the chosen idol should exhibit the best divineness and possess a childlike appearance.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex. This inspection precedes the consecration ceremony scheduled for next month and coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imminent visit to the temple city.

Misra reassured that the construction work was being conducted with precision rather than haste. He outlined the project's three phases, with the first phase set to conclude by December 2023, the second phase aligning with the completion of the temple construction in January, and the third phase encompassing the construction work within the complex.

The Chairman instructed officials to complete the installation of security equipment, 'welcome gate,' and canopy along the Janmabhoomi Path by December under all circumstances.

Temple officials have revealed that the consecration ceremony will span seven days, commencing on January 16. The schedule includes various rituals such as the atonement ceremony, 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, offering to cows, idol procession, formal rituals, holy fire, establishment of 'Navagraha,' 'havan,' sanctum sanctorum washing, Vaastu Shanti, 'Annadhivas,' and the final consecration of the deity on January 22 during the auspicious 'Mrigashira Nakshatra.'