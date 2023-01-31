Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Visakhapatnam to be Andhra Pradesh's new capital, announces CM Reddy

    Visakhapatnam will be the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. CM Reddy also stated that he will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come.
     

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the city of Visakhapatnam is going to be the capital city of the state. He announced an investment summit to be held there on March 3 and 4, saying, "Here I am to invite you, to Visakhapatnam, which is going to be our capital in the days to come."

    He said, "I myself will be transferring over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come," although he did not provide a time frame.

    “I request all of you to not only come over there but also put in a strong and good word to your colleagues abroad to come and visit us. See for themselves, how easy it is to do business in the state of Andhra Pradesh," he said. 

    This occurs nine years after Hyderabad was chosen as the capital of Telangana, which was created out of Andhra Pradesh. In 2020, the state planned to have three capital cities — Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool. That plan was later withdrawn and Amaravati formally remained the capital.

    The coastal city of Visakhapatnam, frequently abbreviated to Vizag, is Andhra Pradesh's biggest and most populous city and has now been selected to serve as the nation's capital in the future. It is India's second largest city on the east coast after Chennai, the state capital of Tamil Nadu.

