Viral Video: Vada pav seller claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh a month; netizens react | WATCH

A viral video on Instagram showcasing the earnings of a local vada pav vendor has left many astonished. The video highlights the vendor's impressive income, which surpasses the salaries of many white-collar professionals, prompting viewers to reconsider their career choices.

A video of a local vada pav vendor might come as a surprise to white-collar employees. A new debate has sparked on the internet after an Instagram content creator uploaded a video of the earnings of a local vada pav stall. The video has garnered over a million views.

Actually, Instagram content creator Sarthak Sachdeva has made a video for his channel. He spent an entire day with a vada pav vendor. The facts he has revealed in his video can trouble all the employed people. Actually, the earnings of a vada pav vendor are much higher than many professionals.

After spending time with the local vada pav vendor, Sarthak Sachdeva mentioned in his video that he sold around 622 vada pavs in the evening. One vada pav costs 15 rupees. That is, he has earned 9300 rupees in a day. According to an estimate, he must be selling vada pavs worth Rs 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh in a month. In this way, if we talk about annual sales, then it is 33 to 36 lakh rupees. If we look at it after deducting all the expenses, then the annual income is at least 20-24 lakh rupees. This income is no less than any salaried person. The biggest thing is that it is a work of choice.

“Every school should have activities like this for the students. Where the do such jobs with guidance. Things you learn from such practical experience is beyond what money can buy," wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Bro is motivating me to leave my job and start a thela…."

“It's seems all easy money! But the hardwork that goes behind is unimaginable! There are lot of things that you need to take care of with consistency and authentic taste," came from another.

“Nirmala Tai wants to know your location," joked another..

