Viral Video: Sikh man's impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts, netizens react

    On social media, a Sikh guy is swaying to rhythms as he joins a group of dancers on the pavement in Miami. People can be heard clapping for Saminder Singh Dhindsa and appreciating his array of dances, which range from Hip-Hop to Bhangra, in the popular video.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Saminder, who goes by the name @turbanmagic on Instagram, captioned the video, "When in Miami... Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video and the boyz urged that I spontaneously join." When he was persuaded to join them, he erupted into an impromptu dance that drew applause from the audience. Others were spotted recording and shouting as the college student nailed it on the dance floor.

     

    However, many shared his clip and the description of the popular video showing him on social media reads, "Sikh man conducts the vibe check in Miami." Fans all across the world, particularly Indians, have expressed their admiration and affection for his impromptu performance in the video. The video, which was posted six days ago, has received over 500,000 views and hundreds of comments. 

    This video has been viewed by millions of people on social media and has received nothing but positive feedback. Netizens are gushing over him and admiring his dance abilities.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
