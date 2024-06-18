Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Lawrence Bishnoi wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to Pakistani don Shehzad Bhatti from Gujarat jail (WATCH)

    In a startling revelation, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has once again made headlines after a purported video surfaced showing him engaged in an alleged video call from a Gujarat jail with Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    In a startling revelation, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has once again made headlines after a purported video surfaced showing him engaged in an alleged video call from a Gujarat jail. Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated, appeared to be speaking with his alleged mentor during the call, where he exchanged Eid greetings with Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti.

    The alleged video, which has sparked widespread concern regarding prison security protocols, purportedly reveals Bishnoi discussing the timing of Eid celebrations in Dubai and Pakistan with Bhatti.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the video

    Lawrence Bishnoi gained infamy for his alleged involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and has since been a central figure in multiple criminal activities, including reportedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan. On May 29, 2022, tragedy struck in Mansa, Punjab, as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was fatally shot. Shortly after the assassination, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for orchestrating the shooting in collaboration with Lawrence Bishnoi.

    Despite being confined to the High-Security Zone of Bathinda Jail in Punjab, authorities have vehemently denied any connection of the recent alleged video with their facility. Responding to the growing controversy, the Punjab Prisons department issued a stern statement refuting claims that the purported video was recorded inside any of their facilities.

    Bathinda Jail Superintendent BN Negi emphasized the stringent security measures in place, including the use of jammers to prevent unauthorized communication devices from being operational within the premises.

    The Punjab Prisons department has warned of legal action against those spreading misinformation that could damage the reputation of the state's correctional facilities.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
