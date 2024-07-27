Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladeshi YouTuber 'demonstrates' how to illegally enter India through border, sparks concerns (WATCH)

    In a video shared on Friday by a user on X, Bangladesh YouTuber DH Travelling Info showcases how to enter India from Bangladesh without a passport or visa. 

    Viral video: Bangladeshi YouTuber demonstrates how to illegally enter India without passport & visa (WATCH) snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    The ongoing issue of illegal entry from Bangladesh into India has been exacerbated by social media, particularly YouTube, where videos demonstrating how to cross the border without proper documentation are surfacing. These videos, intended for audience engagement, have sparked significant concern among Indian citizens.

    In a video shared on Friday by a user on X, Bangladesh YouTuber DH Travelling Info showcases how to enter India from Bangladesh without a passport or visa. In the 21-minute long video, the YouTuber successfully crosses the border along with a few others, demonstrating the process in detail.

    The video begins in the Bangladeshi village of Jumgaw Garo, supposedly located in Sylhet, from where the YouTuber claims easy access to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

    Around seven minutes into the video, he reaches the final frontier, marked by a board stating, “The last frontier of Bangladesh—international border. Crossing is prohibited. By order: Authority.”

    Despite the warning, there is no fencing or any significant barrier at this border point. The YouTuber then continues walking into what he identifies as Indian territory, showing distant fencing as he progresses.

    The video further depicts the group approaching the fencing, showing pipelines that the YouTuber claims can be used as a direct route into India. Eventually, they encounter a river and a boatman, with the text “Meghalaya/India” flashing on the screen.

    Although the YouTuber does not enter India, he advises against crossing the border without a visa or passport, citing potential dangers and personal risk.

    The video was shared on X days after Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) alerted Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang, claiming that touts in the state are charging Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per person to facilitate the illegal entry of Bangladeshi immigrants through damaged or unfenced sections of the border.

    Speaking to PTI, HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani stated that a team from the organization met with the DGP on Thursday, seeking her intervention to halt the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the state through specific sections of the border.

    Approximately 20 percent of the international border in Meghalaya remains unfenced due to steep terrain, rivers, and corridors left for the migration of wild animals.

    A senior home department official said, "There are serious concerns over illegal entry of Bangladesh nationals and the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that such illegal activities stop forthwith."

    The official added that the issue has been addressed with the BSF for coordination and action. Amid escalating violence in Bangladesh, pro-ILP activists in Meghalaya have intensified their efforts and alerted members across the state to monitor for infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals.

    Meanwhile, another video that has gained attention on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) features Bangladeshi travel blogger Boni Amin. In this video, Amin shares the story of a Bangladeshi individual who traveled to Delhi to apply for a European visa.

    When the visa application was rejected, the individual resorted to selling biryani in Paharganj. This incident raises questions about why such situations are allowed to occur in India.

    Critics question the Indian government's policy of issuing over 1,000 visas per day to Bangladeshis, pointing out that many are entering the country daily, both legally and illegally, by crossing the border.

    The persistent issue of illegal entry and the promotion of such activities through social media videos highlight the need for stricter border security measures and policy enforcement.

