Viral post exposes food contamination with cockroaches, flies in IIIT Hyderabad; Check

A viral post has exposed alarming conditions at IIIT Hyderabad, alleging that the institution serves food contaminated with cockroaches and flies. The post has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about hygiene and safety standards at the college.

A former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, Shashwat Goel, recently shared on 'X' concerning ongoing health issues at the engineering institution. The post has garnered considerable attention, highlighting severe mismanagement and negligence spanning over a year. The viral post exposes a string of alarming incidents, including widespread typhoid outbreaks, cases of food poisoning, and a noticeable underreporting of health concerns among students at IIIT Hyderabad.

Students at the college have raised alarms about unsanitary conditions in the mess, citing the presence of cockroaches, and flies, and a consistent lack of hygiene facilities that have been neglected for an extended period. Despite multiple complaints from students, their concerns have allegedly gone unaddressed.

He wrote,"Students at @iiit_hyderabad, supposed to be one of the top engineering colleges in the country, are in an ongoing health crisis caused due to appalling mismanagement and negligence going on since well over a year. on mass typhoid breakouts, food poisoning, underreporting.."

Goel added, "Students are forced to subscribe to the college 'mess' (apt word). Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of handwash etc. are just meant to be ignored, for years. The fact that there's less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern. Student complaints are ignored."

He also shared an image showing a salad covered in flies.

The recent health crisis at IIIT Hyderabad is not an isolated incident. According to Pingiiit, an independent student-run media organization, there was a significant typhoid outbreak last year, impacting over 40 students due to contaminated water. Allegedly, hostel authorities resorted to intimidation tactics to dissuade students from seeking testing, exacerbating the situation further.

Despite multiple incidents and complaints, the college administration has faced accusations of covering up issues, disseminating false information, and making hollow promises to tackle the problems. These allegations have come to light through internal channels, revealing a lack of transparency and accountability within the institution.



