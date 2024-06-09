Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral post exposes food contamination with cockroaches, flies in IIIT Hyderabad; Check

    A viral post has exposed alarming conditions at IIIT Hyderabad, alleging that the institution serves food contaminated with cockroaches and flies. The post has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about hygiene and safety standards at the college.
     

    Viral post exposes food contamination with cockroaches, flies in IIIT Hyderabad; Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    A former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, Shashwat Goel, recently shared on 'X' concerning ongoing health issues at the engineering institution. The post has garnered considerable attention, highlighting severe mismanagement and negligence spanning over a year. The viral post exposes a string of alarming incidents, including widespread typhoid outbreaks, cases of food poisoning, and a noticeable underreporting of health concerns among students at IIIT Hyderabad.

    Students at the college have raised alarms about unsanitary conditions in the mess, citing the presence of cockroaches, and flies, and a consistent lack of hygiene facilities that have been neglected for an extended period. Despite multiple complaints from students, their concerns have allegedly gone unaddressed.

    He wrote,"Students at @iiit_hyderabad, supposed to be one of the top engineering colleges in the country, are in an ongoing health crisis caused due to appalling mismanagement and negligence going on since well over a year. on mass typhoid breakouts, food poisoning, underreporting.."

    Goel added, "Students are forced to subscribe to the college 'mess' (apt word). Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of handwash etc. are just meant to be ignored, for years. The fact that there's less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern. Student complaints are ignored." 
    He also shared an image showing a salad covered in flies.

    The recent health crisis at IIIT Hyderabad is not an isolated incident. According to Pingiiit, an independent student-run media organization, there was a significant typhoid outbreak last year, impacting over 40 students due to contaminated water. Allegedly, hostel authorities resorted to intimidation tactics to dissuade students from seeking testing, exacerbating the situation further.

    Despite multiple incidents and complaints, the college administration has faced accusations of covering up issues, disseminating false information, and making hollow promises to tackle the problems. These allegations have come to light through internal channels, revealing a lack of transparency and accountability within the institution.
     

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: How is Rashtrapati Bhavan preparing for the event? (WATCH) gcw

    Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: How is Rashtrapati Bhavan preparing for the event? (WATCH)

    Kanpur man's 'Titanic' pose on moving bike draws police attention, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Kanpur man's 'Titanic' pose on moving bike draws police attention, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Abhinandana Modi Ji 3.0: Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts sand sculpture to congratulate PMdesignate Narendra Modi anr

    Abhinandana Modi Ji 3.0: Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts sand sculpture to congratulate PM-designate Narendra Modi

    Kerala: BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0 in Delhi union minister anr

    Kerala: BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0; Likely to take oath as Union Minister

    Who will be in Modi 3.0 cabinet? Amit Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari among those to get calls ahead of swearing-in gcw

    Who will be in Modi 3.0 cabinet? Amit Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari among those to get calls ahead of swearing-in

    Recent Stories

    Ultimate Fighting Championship Who is Puja Tomar, the first Indian to win in UFC? WATCH historic moment osf

    Ultimate Fighting Championship: Who is Puja Tomar, the first Indian to win in UFC? WATCH historic moment

    Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: How is Rashtrapati Bhavan preparing for the event? (WATCH) gcw

    Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: How is Rashtrapati Bhavan preparing for the event? (WATCH)

    Pani Puri sensation sweeps Minneapolis as locals relish the Indian street food delight; WATCH viral video snt

    Pani Puri sensation sweeps Minneapolis as locals relish the Indian street food delight; WATCH viral video

    T20 World Cup 2024: 'Team India is READY' - BCCI's drops goosebumps video ahead of clash vs Pakistan (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: 'Team India is READY' - BCCI's drops goosebumps video ahead of clash against Pakistan (WATCH)

    Kanpur man's 'Titanic' pose on moving bike draws police attention, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Kanpur man's 'Titanic' pose on moving bike draws police attention, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon