Viral Audio: Phone call between AAP MLA Naresh Balyan & gangster on 'vasooli' sparks political uproar

Delhi's Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has seen one of his MLAs, Naresh Balyan, who has been vocal against corruption, come under scrutiny due to his association with a gangster. This connection has stirred controversy and prompted criticism from political opponents. The controversy stems from an audio recording wherein AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is heard conversing with gangster Kapil Sangwan over the phone. The discussion revolves around the topic of recovery, specifically planning and targeting.

The release of this audio recording by a national media channel has generated upheaval in Delhi's political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. In the recording, the gangster advises the MLA to turn off the speaker to avoid detection. This is followed by a detailed conversation about further plans, with the audio rapidly going viral.

Within the audio, the MLA asks, "Kis par karna hai?" (Whom do you want to do it to?), to which the gangster responds that Guru Charan, a builder in Puran sector is on his list. The gangster suggests that if the MLA arranges it, he will make the necessary phone calls.

The implication from the audio is that gangsters in Delhi have become emboldened with the support of the AAP MLA, leading to consistent targeting of builders. The report reveals that even the owner of ASD Builder, Guru Charan, has fallen victim to the MLA and gangster's extortion attempts. They demanded a recovery from him, and he was even threatened with death for not complying.

In response, Guru Charan lodged a complaint with the Mohan Garden police station in Delhi, prompting police action. Guru Charan's son also highlighted the persistent attempts by gangsters to target him and other businessmen in Delhi.

The revelation of the AAP MLA's connection to this extortion scheme has sparked uproar in Delhi's political sphere. The focus now shifts to the actions the police will take in response to these revelations.