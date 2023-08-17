Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Audio: Phone call between AAP MLA Naresh Balyan & gangster on 'vasooli' sparks political uproar

    Controversy ensues as an alleged audio recording reveals AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's conversation with a gangster about recovery planning, sparking political uproar in Delhi.

    Viral Audio: Conversation between AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and gangster on extortion sparks political uproar snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Delhi's Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has seen one of his MLAs, Naresh Balyan, who has been vocal against corruption, come under scrutiny due to his association with a gangster. This connection has stirred controversy and prompted criticism from political opponents. The controversy stems from an audio recording wherein AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is heard conversing with gangster Kapil Sangwan over the phone. The discussion revolves around the topic of recovery, specifically planning and targeting.

    The release of this audio recording by a national media channel has generated upheaval in Delhi's political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. In the recording, the gangster advises the MLA to turn off the speaker to avoid detection. This is followed by a detailed conversation about further plans, with the audio rapidly going viral.

    Within the audio, the MLA asks, "Kis par karna hai?" (Whom do you want to do it to?), to which the gangster responds that Guru Charan, a builder in Puran sector is on his list. The gangster suggests that if the MLA arranges it, he will make the necessary phone calls.

    The implication from the audio is that gangsters in Delhi have become emboldened with the support of the AAP MLA, leading to consistent targeting of builders. The report reveals that even the owner of ASD Builder, Guru Charan, has fallen victim to the MLA and gangster's extortion attempts. They demanded a recovery from him, and he was even threatened with death for not complying.

    In response, Guru Charan lodged a complaint with the Mohan Garden police station in Delhi, prompting police action. Guru Charan's son also highlighted the persistent attempts by gangsters to target him and other businessmen in Delhi.

    The revelation of the AAP MLA's connection to this extortion scheme has sparked uproar in Delhi's political sphere. The focus now shifts to the actions the police will take in response to these revelations.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP MLAs demand discussion on Sheesh Mahal, marshalled out from Delhi assembly amid uproar AJR

    BJP MLAs demand discussion on Sheesh Mahal, marshalled out from Delhi assembly amid uproar

    Will block highways in 3 days unless Manipur tribal group issues ultimatum amid ethnic tensions snt

    'Will block highways in 3 days unless..': Manipur tribal group issues ultimatum amid ethnic tensions

    Kerala: Stone pelting incident on trains reported for fourth day in a row; this time Vande Bharat anr

    Kerala: Stone pelting incident on trains reported for fourth day in a row; this time Vande Bharat

    Received emergency alert on your Android phone today What it means explained gcw

    Received emergency alert on your Android phone today? What it means explained

    Kerala: Man in burqa caught recording video in women's washroom in Kochi mall; arrested anr

    Kerala: Man in burqa caught recording video in women's washroom in Kochi mall; arrested

    Recent Stories

    BJP MLAs demand discussion on Sheesh Mahal, marshalled out from Delhi assembly amid uproar AJR

    BJP MLAs demand discussion on Sheesh Mahal, marshalled out from Delhi assembly amid uproar

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Fashion icon flaunts curves in sexy BLACK bikini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Fashion icon flaunts curves in sexy BLACK bikini; see sizzling pictures

    Will block highways in 3 days unless Manipur tribal group issues ultimatum amid ethnic tensions snt

    'Will block highways in 3 days unless..': Manipur tribal group issues ultimatum amid ethnic tensions

    '2018' to 'Thallumala': Top 7 high grossing malayalam films LMA

    '2018' to 'Thallumala': Top 7 high grossing malayalam films

    Football PFA Player and Young Player of the Year 2022/23 nominees revealed; complete list here osf

    PFA Player and Young Player of the Year 2022/23 nominees revealed; complete list here

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon