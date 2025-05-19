A farmer in Maharashtra was seen desperately trying to save his produce from being washed away in a heavy downpour in a heartbreaking video doing the rounds on social media.

A farmer in Maharashtra was seen desperately struggling to save his produce from being washed away in a heavy downpour in a heartbreaking video doing the rounds on social media. The video reflects the losses that farmers are incurring due to unseasonal rain in several Maharashtra districts.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan extended help to the farmer.

As seen in the video, a farmer named Gaurav Panwar from Maharashtra had brought his peanut crop to the market in Washim for sale. Heavy rain poured down, washing away the peanuts. Gaurav Panwar is seen in the video desperately trying to save the peanuts being washed away. This heartbreaking scene caught the attention of the Central Minister, who assured assistance to the farmer.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the farmer and assured him of compensation for the loss. Chouhan posted the conversation with the farmer on X (formerly Twitter). During the conversation, the farmer can be heard saying that he has suffered a huge loss due to the incident.

"I was deeply saddened to see the video. But don't worry. The Maharashtra government is very sensitive to the problems of farmers. I have spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state's Agriculture Minister. I have also spoken to the District Collector. Whatever loss has occurred will be compensated, so that you and your family do not face any trouble," Chouhan can be heard saying in the video.

The minister assured that he would try to resolve the issue by Monday and that they all stand with the farmer. Panwar informed the minister that he was slightly unwell due to being drenched in the rain. Earlier, Maharashtra NCP (Sharad Pawar) President Jayant Patil also referred to the farmer's video and urged the state government to take swift action to provide relief and support to the affected farmers.

Maharashtra has been experiencing heavy unseasonal rain, with hailstorms in several areas. This has caused significant crop damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the coming days.