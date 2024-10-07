Video: PM Modi shares 'garba' song he wrote as tribute to Goddess Durga (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written and shared a garba song titled 'Aavati Kalay' as a tribute to Goddess Durga for Navratri. The song, performed by Purva Mantri, celebrates the spirit of the festival and the power of the Goddess.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on X a 'garba' song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga. He shared Aavati Kalay, a Garba he composed, as a tribute to Goddess Durga, and wished for her “blessings to be upon everyone”.

    "It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us," he wrote on X.

    He expressed his gratitude to Purva Mantri, whom he praised as a gifted up-and-coming vocalist, for her beautiful performance of the garba song. The ancient Gujarati dance known as garba is particularly performed during the Navaratri celebration.

    In December 2023, Garba was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. The intangible heritage components that serve to highlight the significance of this legacy and its variety are what comprise Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

    Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant Hindu festival that spans nine nights, honouring the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Taking place in the lunar month of Ashwin, the festival is characterized by intense worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural festivities.

    During Navratri, each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, representing various qualities such as strength, compassion, and wisdom. 

