Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Man kills brother by slitting his throat over property dispute; caught by locals (WATCH)

In a horrific turn of events, a man allegedly murdered his younger brother by slitting his throat with a sword over a property dispute. The chilling incident unfolded in Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on Sunday. According to the reports, the chilling crime happened when the accused, Kuldeep Singh travelled from Faridkot, Punjab, to Sitarganj, armed with a sword and a deadly intent. Fueled by a bitter property dispute that had evidently simmered for far too long, Kuldeep launched a ferocious attack on his younger brother, Gurendrapal Singh who was a shop owner in the area.

Kuldeep Singh allegedly slashed Gurendrapal's throat, ultimately killing him. A chilling video from the scene showing Gurendrapal lying in a pool of blood on street in broad daylight is doing rounds on social media.

This video contains disturbing visuals, foul language. Discretion is advised.

The horrifying scene quickly drew a crowd, and Kuldeep Singh was thrashed by the enraged mob.

His attempt to flee was thwarted by the furious mob, who, driven by a mix of shock and rage, thrashed him for the grisly act, while his younger brother's lifeless body lie in the background.

Further investigations into the case is underway.

