Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code

    In a significant move, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on Wednesday. The bill was passed by voice vote amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in the Assembly.

    Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill during a special four-day session, nearly two years after a committee was formed to draft the Bill.  After passing the UCC Bill in the Assembly, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

    With the Bill passed by the state Assembly, Uttarakhand will become the first state since Independence to institute a UCC (Goa has had one since it was a Portuguese territory).

    Speaking on the law, Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami stated that UCC will guarantee everyone's right to equality in areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance.

    The bill contains the laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters. The Uniform Civil Code Bill is one of the several proposals that requires live-in relationships to be registered with the government. 

    The law also establishes a consistent divorce procedure and outright prohibits underage marriage. Women of all religions are granted equal rights in their ancestral property under the Code. The UCC Bill states that in every community, a person must be 21 years old for males and 18 for women to be married. Marriage registration is mandatory in all religions and marriages without registration will be invalid. No divorce petition will be allowed to be filed after one year of marriage. 

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After EC order Sharad Pawar NCP faction gets a new name gcw

    Sharad Pawar gets a new name for his party - 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar'

    Explained What is a 'White Paper' and why is Modi govt tabling one on UPA's economic mismanagement snt

    Explained: What is a 'White Paper' and why is Modi govt bringing one on UPA's economic mismanagement?

    Hamara tax, hamara money, hamara vaccine': PM Modi lambasts Congress in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) AJR

    'Hamara tax, hamara money, hamara vaccine': PM Modi lambasts Congress in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Naxals plan to commemorate death anniversary of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru on high alert vkp

    Karnataka: Naxals plan to commemorate death anniversary of Saket Rajan; Udupi, Chikkamagaluru on high alert

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by court on Feb 17 after ED complaint gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by court on Feb 17 after ED's complaint

    Recent Stories

    After EC order Sharad Pawar NCP faction gets a new name gcw

    Sharad Pawar gets a new name for his party - 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar'

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world avv

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer RBA

    Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Mahesh Bhatt once made SHOCKING revelation about renowned Ghazal singer

    cricket New Zealand goes top of WTC points table after convincing win over South Africa; India drop to 3rd position osf

    New Zealand goes top of WTC points table after convincing win over South Africa; India drop to 3rd position

    Explained What is a 'White Paper' and why is Modi govt tabling one on UPA's economic mismanagement snt

    Explained: What is a 'White Paper' and why is Modi govt bringing one on UPA's economic mismanagement?

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon