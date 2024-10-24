Uttar Pradesh sets national benchmark in Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission initiatives

In the past seven and a half years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transformed Uttar Pradesh from a "BIMARU" state into "Uttam Pradesh" through key reforms in healthcare. His government focused on strengthening the state's medical infrastructure, making quality healthcare accessible and affordable. As a result, residents no longer need to seek treatment outside the state.

In a remarkable transformation over the past seven and a half years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has led Uttar Pradesh from its former "BIMARU" status to becoming ‘Uttam Pradesh.’ Upon assuming office, his government implemented several key measures aimed at strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure and ensuring affordable, quality medical care for its citizens. The impact of these efforts is now evident statewide, with residents no longer needing to seek treatment elsewhere.

Uttar Pradesh’s rise in healthcare services has been particularly highlighted by its leading position in multiple areas of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, cementing its status as a healthcare leader in the country.

12.45 crore ABHA IDs have been created in the state so far

Health and Medical Secretary Ranjan Kumar stated, "In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the creation of Health Unique IDs for the citizens of Uttar Pradesh under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is progressing rapidly across the state. As a result, Uttar Pradesh now ranks first nationwide in several key components of the ABDM."

He explained, "Uttar Pradesh leads the country in the creation of ABHA IDs, the Health Professionals Registry, the Health Facility Registry, the 100 Microsite Project, and the Scan and Share Module. The state also holds the second position nationally in the implementation of Electronic Health Records."

Secretary Ranjan Kumar highlighted that the ABHA initiative has been operational in the state for the past year. To date, Uttar Pradesh has created approximately 12.45 crore ABHA IDs, securing the top spot in the country, with Maharashtra following in second place at 5.46 crore ABHA IDs.

Additionally, healthcare professionals from various fields, including doctors, nurses, CHOs, ANMs, and ASHA workers, are being registered in the Health Professional Registry (HPR). So far, 74,789 professionals have been registered, placing Uttar Pradesh first in the nation, ahead of Karnataka, which has recorded 58,919 health professional registrations to date.

So far, 61,015 facilities have been registered in the Health Facility Registry

Health and Medical Secretary Ranjan Kumar stated that all medical institutions, hospitals, health centers, sub-centers, private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers are being registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR). With 61,015 facilities already registered, Uttar Pradesh leads the country, achieving 100% registration of all government medical institutions, hospitals, and sub-centers. Karnataka holds second place with approximately 60,743 facilities registered to date.

Secretary Kumar also highlighted the success of the Scan and Share Module under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which has streamlined registration in government hospitals. The time required for OPD registration has been reduced from about 50 minutes to just 5 minutes, thanks to this system. "Uttar Pradesh ranks first nationwide in the implementation of the Scan and Share Module, with over 1.42 crore tokens generated so far," he noted. Bihar follows in second place, having generated over 95 lakh tokens.

35 microsites are being operated across the state

Out of the 100 microsite projects implemented by the National Health Authority of the Government of India, 35 are currently operating in Uttar Pradesh. These microsites have been introduced to encourage the adoption of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in the private healthcare sector. Notably, Uttar Pradesh is contributing the most health records to this system.

Among these microsites, the capital city, Lucknow, holds the distinction of being the first in the country to achieve its set targets. These microsites not only enhance patient services but also streamline hospital operations through better queue management, hospital management, and data handling, making healthcare systems more transparent and efficient.

For the creation of Electronic Health Records (EHRs/PHRs), hospitals need to have health management systems compliant with ABDM, enabling smooth patient flow and data management within the facility. To support this, the Lab Information System is being integrated into various hospitals across the state. So far, around 5.25 crore electronic health records have been generated in Uttar Pradesh. The state currently ranks second in India, just behind Andhra Pradesh, which has created 5.32 crore EHRs. However, according to Health Secretary Ranjan Kumar, Uttar Pradesh is poised to take the top spot in the near future.

