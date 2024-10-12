Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP govt sets up command center to maximise agricultural output through cropping intensification

    Utilizing satellite data, the center provides precise information on the actual status of crops and recommends strategies for harvesting multiple crops throughout the year, thereby maximizing land use.

    Uttar Pradesh govt sets up command center to maximise agricultural output through cropping intensification AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 5:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is placing renewed emphasis on increasing cropping intensity to boost agricultural productivity. As part of this effort, a dedicated command center has been established to monitor and analyze the cultivable land in the state. 

    Utilizing satellite data, the center provides precise information on the actual status of crops and recommends strategies for harvesting multiple crops throughout the year, thereby maximizing land use.

    The command center uses satellite imagery to determine the sown area and common area across the three agricultural seasons—Kharif, Rabi, and Zaid. 

    By analyzing this data, it advises government departments on optimizing land usage. Recently, during a presentation to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, discrepancies were identified between data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments and the command center's satellite data. Following this, both departments were directed to re-evaluate crop data for key crops, including mango, banana, and sugarcane.

    The push for cropping intensification is crucial, given the limited increase in net sown area since India’s independence, which has grown by just 20 percent. With limited land available, intensifying crop cycles by growing multiple crops per year on the same plot is seen as a key solution to meet the country’s growing food demands. Countries like Japan have long embraced similar technologies to boost agricultural output.

    According to the Agriculture Department, Uttar Pradesh has 169.37 lakh hectares of sown area. However, the command center’s satellite data indicates the actual sown area is 177.41 lakh hectares, highlighting the importance of accurate data in planning agricultural strategies. 

    In terms of cropping intensity, Uttar Pradesh outperforms the national average (155.40%) with 177.10%. Other states leading in cropping intensity include Madhya Pradesh (189.90%), Haryana (181.80%), and Punjab (192.50%).

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt making comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth road travel for devotees dmn

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt making comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth road travel for devotees

    Digvijaya Singh's nephew misbehaves with MP Police, blows puff on woman cop's face while smoking (WATCH) shk

    Digvijaya Singh's nephew misbehaves with MP Police, blows puff on woman cop's face while smoking (WATCH)

    UP Diaspora Forum to host investor meet in Dubai on Sunday to showcase the state's growth & opportunities dmn

    UP Diaspora Forum to host investor meet in Dubai on Sunday to showcase the state's growth & opportunities

    Rajnath Singh dedicates 75 border infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,236 crore to Nation AJR

    Rajnath Singh dedicates 75 border infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,236 crore to Nation

    Vijayadashami celebrations: Gorakshpeethadhishwar leads Tilkotsav rituals AJR

    Vijayadashami celebrations: Gorakshpeethadhishwar leads Tilkotsav rituals

    Recent Stories

    Singham Again star salaries: Kareena earns more than Deepika, Ajay's fee will surprise you! RTM

    Singham Again star salaries: Kareena earns more than Deepika, Ajay's fee will surprise you!

    Is your phone's blue light damaging your skin? Discover the risks NTI

    Is your phone's blue light damaging your skin? Discover the risks

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt making comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth road travel for devotees dmn

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt making comprehensive preparations to ensure smooth road travel for devotees

    Avoid THESE mistakes before drinking green tea RTM

    Avoid THESE mistakes before drinking green tea

    Digvijaya Singh's nephew misbehaves with MP Police, blows puff on woman cop's face while smoking (WATCH) shk

    Digvijaya Singh's nephew misbehaves with MP Police, blows puff on woman cop's face while smoking (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon