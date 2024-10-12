UP govt sets up command center to maximise agricultural output through cropping intensification

Utilizing satellite data, the center provides precise information on the actual status of crops and recommends strategies for harvesting multiple crops throughout the year, thereby maximizing land use.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is placing renewed emphasis on increasing cropping intensity to boost agricultural productivity. As part of this effort, a dedicated command center has been established to monitor and analyze the cultivable land in the state.

Utilizing satellite data, the center provides precise information on the actual status of crops and recommends strategies for harvesting multiple crops throughout the year, thereby maximizing land use.

The command center uses satellite imagery to determine the sown area and common area across the three agricultural seasons—Kharif, Rabi, and Zaid.

By analyzing this data, it advises government departments on optimizing land usage. Recently, during a presentation to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, discrepancies were identified between data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments and the command center's satellite data. Following this, both departments were directed to re-evaluate crop data for key crops, including mango, banana, and sugarcane.

The push for cropping intensification is crucial, given the limited increase in net sown area since India’s independence, which has grown by just 20 percent. With limited land available, intensifying crop cycles by growing multiple crops per year on the same plot is seen as a key solution to meet the country’s growing food demands. Countries like Japan have long embraced similar technologies to boost agricultural output.

According to the Agriculture Department, Uttar Pradesh has 169.37 lakh hectares of sown area. However, the command center’s satellite data indicates the actual sown area is 177.41 lakh hectares, highlighting the importance of accurate data in planning agricultural strategies.

In terms of cropping intensity, Uttar Pradesh outperforms the national average (155.40%) with 177.10%. Other states leading in cropping intensity include Madhya Pradesh (189.90%), Haryana (181.80%), and Punjab (192.50%).

