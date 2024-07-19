Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UPSC takes action against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar; files FIR for forgery and issues show cause notice

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday took decisive action against Puja Khedkar, an IAS probationer implicated in fraudulent activities.

    UPSC takes action against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar; files FIR and issues show cause notice
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday took several actions against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, which included filing a police case against her for attempting to manipulate her civil services exam attempts by using a false identity. Additionally, the Commission issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) regarding the cancellation of her candidature for the 2022 civil services examination and proposed a ban on her participation in future exams and selections.

    Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer, is also accused of misusing her power and privileges during her recent training in Pune.

    "The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022," the commission in an official statement said.

    The UPSC's investigation revealed that Khedkar fraudulently exceeded the permissible number of attempts by altering her identity. This included changing her name, her parents' names, her photograph and signature, her email ID, mobile number, and address.

    As a result, the UPSC has taken several actions against her. These include initiating criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police and issuing a Show Cause Notice (SCN) regarding the cancellation of her candidature for the Civil Services Examination 2022, as well as debarment from future exams and selections, in accordance with the examination rules.

    Puja Khedkar is facing scrutiny over her disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates submitted during her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature, along with her conduct while serving at the Pune collector's office.

    Amid the controversy, the government on Tuesday suspended her 'district training program'. Previously transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector from Pune, Khedkar has now been summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for "necessary action."

