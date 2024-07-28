UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan faces backlash for comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar, issues apology| WATCH

A video of renowned UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan has gone viral on social media, sparking significant controversy. In the video, Shubhra Ranjan is seen comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar while teaching UPSC students.

A video of renowned UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan has gone viral on social media, sparking significant controversy. In the video, Shubhra Ranjan is seen comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar while teaching UPSC students. This comparison has led to a wave of anger and backlash against her on social media platforms.

Social media users have taken to various platforms to express their displeasure. Ankit Jain, a user on social media, shared the controversial video and questioned the validity of comparing Lord Ram with Akbar, whom he described as a looter of India's resources. Jain tagged the video to Delhi Police and demanded immediate action.

Another user, Mr. Sinha, also shared the video, calling the comparison "ridiculous." He criticized Ranjan for comparing Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram with the Islamic invader Akbar, demanding that such teachings be stopped and that Shubhra Ranjan apologize for her actions.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

Shubhra Ranjan issues clarification

Following the massive social media backlash, Shubhra Ranjan issued a clarification in which she apologised if her video 'hurt anyone's feelings'. In a statement released on X, the UPSC coach wrote, "My intention is not to hurt anyone's feelings. If it has happened then I apologise. You can understand by watching the complete video lecture that I wanted to convey that Prabhu Shri Ram's Rajya was an ideal state."

"Bhagwan Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best of India's spiritual heritage, civilizational ethos and cultural history. We have the highest reverence and faith in the Prabhu Shri Ram and the path shown by him. As an institution, we and all of our members have the highest reverence for all religions," she added.

She further stated, "The video in question represents only a small segment of a broader classroom discussion. The discussion was part of a comparative study, and we regret any unintended misinterpretation. We at Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study welcome all constructive criticisms, which help us be better and serve our community. We are committed to contributing to the nation and nation-building through education."

Who is Shubhra Ranjan?

Shubhra Ranjan is a well-known figure in the field of UPSC coaching. She is the founder of the UPSC coaching IAS Institute and is recognized for her expertise in teaching subjects like Political Science and International Relations to UPSC aspirants. Shubhra Ranjan also has a popular YouTube channel where she regularly uploads lectures for her students.

Her teaching methods and popularity are underscored by the success of her students. Many of her students have achieved top ranks in the UPSC exams. Notably, IAS Tina Dabi, the topper of the 2015 batch, was one of her students. Additionally, Shubhra Ranjan also taught Political Science to Ishita, the UPSC topper of the 2022 batch.

Latest Videos