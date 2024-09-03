Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP temple priest seeks apology as he gets thrashed by locals for harassing 7-year-old girl in Hapur (WATCH)

    In a dramatic turn of events, a temple priest was repeated slapped and beaten up by a group of locals after he allegedly molested a 7-year-old girl.

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a temple priest was repeated slapped and beaten up by a group of locals after he allegedly molested a 7-year-old girl. The incident which happened in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district has sparked outrage and condemnation online.

    The priest allegedly molested the minor girl which prompted immediate action from the local community. Witnesses reported that an enraged mob confronted the priest and delivered a violent assault as a form of vigilante justice.

    A video capturing the chaotic scene shows the priest, his clothes disheveled and face bruised, kneeling with folded hands and apologizing repeatedly. The footage, which has rapidly spread across social media, depicts the priest's desperate pleas for forgiveness amidst the furious crowd.

    Users online have condemned the incident and applauded the action taken up by the locals against the accused priest.

    Take a look at reactions

     

     

