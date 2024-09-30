UP International Trade Show 2024 concludes with record-setting 5.5 lakh visitors and business successes

The UP International Trade Show 2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida concluded on a high note, setting new records for participation and business activity. The five-day event, which ended on Sunday, saw over 5.5 lakh attendees, marking a significant increase from last year's 3 lakh visitors.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP International Trade Show 2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida concluded on a high note, setting new records for participation and business activity. The five-day event, which ended on Sunday, saw over 5.5 lakh attendees, marking a significant increase from last year's 3 lakh visitors. This surge in turnout highlights the growing interest in Uttar Pradesh's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

More than 2.60 lakh visitors participated through B2B and B2C interactions alone, with substantial sales and orders placed by domestic and international buyers, boosting the confidence of both the government and entrepreneurs. The trade show, a showcase of innovation and business opportunities, provided a forward-looking platform for entrepreneurs to expand their horizons, solidifying its role as a milestone event for businesses across the state.

Encouraged by the overwhelming success, the Yogi government is now exploring the possibility of hosting similar trade shows at the divisional and district levels. Additionally, the third edition of the UP International Trade Show is already scheduled to take place from September 25 to 29 next year, promising an even greater platform for businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

At the closing ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom and Textile, Rakesh Sachan, honored representatives from various companies that excelled in different categories.

Echoing CM Yogi's vision, Sachan emphasized that the remarkable success of the trade show has paved the way for similar events to be held at divisional and district levels in the future. This initiative aims to provide small businesses with access to larger markets, boosting their growth opportunities.

He added that this second edition of the trade show, under CM Yogi’s leadership, has set new benchmarks, energizing entrepreneurs across the state. The significant turnout of visitors reflects the growing impact of the event, which is gaining recognition not just within India but globally.

Cultural performances captivate visitors on final day

The last day of the trade show also featured captivating cultural performances. Highlights included a Kathak dance drama by Preeti Tiwari, Bundelkhandi folk songs by Jitendra Chaurasia and his team, and a Kathak performance by Devendra Sharma Mangalmukhi.

Other memorable acts included a dance drama on the Hanuman Chalisa and a performance of Band Stuti. The day concluded with a thrilling performance by Palash Sen and the Euphoria Band.

Best stalls awarded at UPITS 2024

On the final day of the UP International Trade Show 2024, the best stalls from each hall were honored with awards, highlighting the state's rich business potential. Among the winners were Amazon Craft (Sambhal), Mughal Overseas (Moradabad), and Arogya (Gautam Buddha Nagar), along with several others.

These awards recognized the outstanding presentations and contributions of businesses across the state.

In addition to the stalls, talented students showcased their skills in various competitions, with the project competition shining a spotlight on the innovative ideas of young participants. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of India Expo Center and Mart, expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making the event a resounding success.

UP's diverse flavors and handicrafts captivate visitors

Throughout the five-day event, visitors were treated to the grandeur and diversity of Uttar Pradesh, including its rich culinary offerings. People savored the unique cuisines from different districts of the state, which became a highlight of the fair.

Apart from food, the exhibition showcased a wide range of products, attracting significant attention from attendees. Handicrafts, technology, agricultural products, textiles, and food processing items were among the top attractions. The display of organic agricultural products garnered particular interest, while traditional handicrafts such as pottery, weaving, and embroidery also captivated visitors.

The food and beverage pavilion, in particular, remained a major draw throughout the event.

Plenty of orders from the country and abroad

The Trade Show proved to be a significant platform for exhibitors, attracting both domestic and international buyers. Products from initiatives like One District, One Product (ODOP) and MSMEs were particularly well-received by foreign buyers, resulting in a large number of orders. Countries such as Australia, Zimbabwe, Cuba, and Vietnam—this year's partner country—expressed strong interest, with many exhibitors securing substantial deals.

The excitement among exhibitors, especially new participants, was palpable as they took full advantage of this opportunity to connect with global markets.

UP International Trade Show 2024: Key Highlights

- The UP International Trade Show 2024 was inaugurated on September 25 by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in attendance. Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Piyush Goyal also visited the show. Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on the third day and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the fourth day also registered their presence here.

- The exhibition was held across 15 halls, showcasing major companies like Adani, Reliance, Lulu Hypermarket, and Vibes, along with various sectors in the exhibition hall of UP Invest. A dedicated hall for UP Electronics featured over 100 startups and tech companies.

- 325 producers from the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, including women and differently-abled entrepreneurs, displayed their products. Companies from sectors like animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, agriculture, and food processing also participated, offering samples in the food processing hall.

- Hall number 14 and 15 were dedicated to exports, where all the exportable products of Uttar Pradesh were present. Most foreign customers were seen in these halls.

- Over 400 international buyers were invited. They have been provided the opportunity of B2B meetings here. Through this, exporters received orders worth crores of rupees.

- Efforts were also made to showcase the products and efforts of Power, Renewable Energy and Defense Corridor. Along with this, all the institutions related to education, including many big universities, provided details of their schemes and facilities to the youth.

- Five knowledge sessions covered topics such as e-commerce, startups, export potential, insurance, and financial regulations.

- Cultural performances were held each evening, featuring popular artists like Ankit Tiwari, Kanika Kapoor, and Palash Sen's Euphoria band.

- Visitors enjoyed traditional UP cuisine, including Lucknow's Tunday Kabab from Jaunpur, Chokha from Ballia, Chaat from Kanpur, Khurchan from Khurja, Panchhi Petha from Agra, Peda from Mathura and Paan from Banaras etc.

- On the fourth day of the event, the entrepreneurs received orders worth more than Rs 100 crore from companies in the US, France and Japan. The major deals included orders worth Rs 50 crore from Birla Aircon and Sony, Rs 25 crore from Madrasan (Nirvana), Rs 10 crore each from Vadilal Ice Cream and Jain Shikanji.

- More than 5 lakh visitors attended the event, with over 2.6 lakh taking part in B2B and B2C sessions during the first four day.

- Various other stalls including YEIDA, UPSIDA, Department of Information and Public Relations, Rural Development, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and IT and Electronics Department were the main attraction in the event.

- After the launch of UPITS 2024, the Ambassador of partner country Vietnam along with the delegation had a special meeting with CM Yogi and showed interest to invest in the field of food processing and IT.

