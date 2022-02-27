UP Election 2022: 8.02% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

The fifth phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, dubbed the semi-final of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, is taking place on Sunday across 61 seats spread across twelve districts.

Till 9 am of the fourth phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, 8.02 per cent votes have been cast.

Candidates in fray: The destiny of 693 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase and over two crore voters will decide their fate, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Major constituencies: Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur are the nine districts where voting will take place tomorrow.

Time: The polls will open at 7 am and close at 6 p.m., like in previous stages.

Amethi, once considered a Congress bastion, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, is voting today.

Prominent faces in the fray for the fifth phase include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. Here are the key contests.

Sirathu: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vs SP’s Pallavi Patel

Allahabad West: Minister Siddharth Nath Singh vs SP’s Richa Singh vs BSP’s Gulam Qadir

Patti: Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh vs SP’s Ram Singh

Allahabad South: Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ vs SP’s Raish Chandra Shukla vs BSP’s Devendra Mishra Nagraha

Mankapur: Minister Ramapati Shastri vs SP’s Ramesh Chandra

Kunda: Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya (Jansatta Dal) vs Gulshan Yadav (SP) vs BJP’s Sindhuja Mishra Senani

Pratapgarh:Krishna Patel ( Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)) vs BJP’s Rajendra Kumar vs BSP’s Ashutosh Tripathi

Rampur Khas: Aradhana Mishra (Mona) vs BJP’s Nagesh Pratap Singh Urf Chhote Sarkar vs BSP’s Bankelal Patel.