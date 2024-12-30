UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies

In a shocking incident of medical negligence in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a doctor allegedly operated on an elderly woman's right leg instead of her fractured left leg.

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

In an incident of medical negligence, an orthopedic surgeon in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur allegedly operated on an elderly woman's right leg, despite her left leg being fractured. The woman's family was stunned when she came out of the operation. 

The woman Bhuila Devi, from the Kanhai police station area, had injured her left leg, and an X-ray revealed a fracture. She was admitted to a hospital in Sultanpur for treatment. The woman's surgery began, and as it was over, the family noticed that the operated leg was her right one, which wasn't fractured.

Hospital administration denies allegations

Dr. Ashutosh Srivastava, the hospital's director, denied allegations and said that the left leg's socket was broken, which was operated on, and there was slight swelling in the right leg, which was just removed. Now, the hospital administration is busy explaining that "this was part of normal procedures."

Accused doctor absconding, police investigate

Dr P.K Pandey, who performed the surgery, has been absconding since the operation. The police are investigating the matter, but instead of clarifying, the hospital administration is citing the "valuable experience" of senior doctors. 

Further investigation is underway.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back shk

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH) shk

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH)

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi invites President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar to Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi invites President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar to Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Rohit Sharma mentally disturbed after Indias defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy dmn

Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon