UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies

In an incident of medical negligence, an orthopedic surgeon in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur allegedly operated on an elderly woman's right leg, despite her left leg being fractured. The woman's family was stunned when she came out of the operation.

The woman Bhuila Devi, from the Kanhai police station area, had injured her left leg, and an X-ray revealed a fracture. She was admitted to a hospital in Sultanpur for treatment. The woman's surgery began, and as it was over, the family noticed that the operated leg was her right one, which wasn't fractured.

Hospital administration denies allegations

Dr. Ashutosh Srivastava, the hospital's director, denied allegations and said that the left leg's socket was broken, which was operated on, and there was slight swelling in the right leg, which was just removed. Now, the hospital administration is busy explaining that "this was part of normal procedures."

Accused doctor absconding, police investigate

Dr P.K Pandey, who performed the surgery, has been absconding since the operation. The police are investigating the matter, but instead of clarifying, the hospital administration is citing the "valuable experience" of senior doctors.

Further investigation is underway.

