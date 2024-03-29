Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP court orders probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report within 30 days

    A chief judicial magistrate's court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Ansari, 63, was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" on Thursday evening and died at the hospital following a cardiac arrest.

    UP court orders probe into Mukhtar Ansari death seeks report within 30 days gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    A judicial investigation was ordered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, shortly after the death of Mukhtar Ansari, a gangster-turned-politician, in jail due to cardiac arrest. According to PTI, the court instructed an additional CJM to lead the investigation into Ansari’s death and deliver the findings within a month.

    Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP/MLA Court), Banda, Garima Singh, has been appointed as the investigating officer to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. Garima's task is to ensure that the judicial inquiry adheres to prescribed rules and regulations, with the expectation of submitting the inquiry report within one month.

    The son of Mukhtar Ansari, Umar Ansari, stated earlier in the day that his father had been deliberately poisoned slowly while imprisoned. Addressing reporters, Umar Ansari stated, “My father had told us he was being subjected to slow poisoning,” Umar Ansari told reporters, adding that the entire country knows about it now.

    Meanwhile, numerous Uttar Pradesh districts have put in place stricter security measures. Director General of Police for Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are being enforced throughout, and that security personnel have been placed on alert. According to PTI, teams from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been stationed in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur, and Varanasi in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies.

    Mukhtar Ansari, aged 60 and convicted in eight cases over the past two years, had been incarcerated in Banda jail. A five-time MLA from Mau constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he had a lengthy criminal record, with a total of 65 cases registered against him across various police stations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Income Tax Dept sends notice to Communist Party of India over dues of Rs 11 crore anr

    Income Tax Dept sends notice to Communist Party of India over dues of Rs 11 crore

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    79000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    79,000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    Explained Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Explained: Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    LS Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Income Tax Dept sends notice to Communist Party of India over dues of Rs 11 crore anr

    Income Tax Dept sends notice to Communist Party of India over dues of Rs 11 crore

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    Last-Minute attendees Kazinskaya and friend share Horror experience amidst Moscow concert shooting tragedy avv

    Last-Minute attendees Kazinskaya and friend share Horror experience amidst Moscow concert shooting tragedy

    Photo of Hamas terrorists parading German tourist Shani Louk's naked body wins award, sparks internet fury snt

    Photo of Hamas terrorists parading German tourist Shani Louk's naked body wins award, sparks internet fury

    79000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    79,000 complaints on EC's cVIGIL app; 89% addressed within 100 minutes

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon