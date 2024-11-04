UP CM Yogi Adityanath intervenes to help elderly man; bank opens even on Sunday to assist him

The Yogi government's CM Helpline (1076) has become a crucial tool for quickly addressing citizen complaints across Uttar Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath closely monitoring its effectiveness.

A recent incident in the capital highlights a swift resolution for an elderly Indiranagar resident. After his wife's recent passing, the man had been visiting the bank repeatedly over several days, attempting to access funds from their joint account, but with no success. However, when the Chief Secretary intervened, bank officials even opened the bank on a Sunday to assist, promptly withdrawing the requested amount for the elderly man.

Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kailashpuri in Indiranagar, shared that his father, Sohanlal, and his late mother, Rajeshwari, held a joint account at a bank. Recently, after his mother’s passing during treatment, Sohanlal needed to withdraw funds. Sohanlal visited the bank with a cheque and informed them of his wife's demise.

However, bank officials stated that withdrawals from a joint account were not allowed without additional paperwork. After completing the required formalities as instructed, they were still unable to access the funds. Sohanlal was told that processing was delayed, despite his repeated visits over several days.

On October 26, frustrated, Sohanlal reached out to the CM Helpline (1076), explaining his urgent need for the funds. Responding swiftly, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh instructed the concerned department to immediately contact the bank’s GM and manager to resolve the issue. Thanks to this intervention, the bank addressed Sohanlal's problem within hours, even opening on Sunday to facilitate the withdrawal.

Sohanlal and his family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Yogi government’s CM Helpline, the Chief Secretary, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their prompt support.

