UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win

He continued further, "Gratitude to the esteemed voters of Uttar Pradesh for supporting UP’s good governance and development. Heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates! 'Batenge to katenge. Ek rahenge-Safe rahenge.'"

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to the voters for the Bharatiya Janata Party-NDA's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections. He also extended his congratulations to the winning candidates.

Posting on his social media account 'X', CM Yogi wrote:  "The victory of BJP-NDA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections is a testament to the unwavering faith of the people in the successful leadership and vision of our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji."

"This victory is the outcome of the double-engine government’s commitment to security, good governance, and public welfare, as well as the tireless efforts of dedicated party workers", he added. 

He continued further, "Gratitude to the esteemed voters of Uttar Pradesh for supporting UP’s good governance and development. Heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates! 'Batenge to katenge. Ek rahenge-Safe rahenge.'"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra shk

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Election 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority anr

Priyanka Gandhi's debut victory: Record-breaking win in Wayanad with over 4 lakh majority

Devendra Fadnavis hails Mahayuti triumph, says 'People united for safety, progress under PM Modi' AJR

Maharashtra's next CM? 'Decision will be acceptable to all,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Recent Stories

Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity ATG

Agrahayan month: Follow these 11 tips to remove financial trouble and increase prosperity

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' for leaking top-secret info on Indian leaders (WATCH) shk

Justin Trudeau calls his officials 'criminals' over leak, fake report on Indian leaders (WATCH)

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra shk

'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

8 tips to heal a broken heart after breakup vkp

8 tips to heal a broken heart after breakup

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon