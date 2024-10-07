Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at Ekana Stadium

    During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the tournament trophy, posed for a group photo with team captains, and distributed sports kits to players. He highlighted India's exceptional performances in major sports events, including the Olympics and Asian Games, and noted that grassroots athletes are now being given opportunities to showcase their talent.
     

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 6) evening. Addressing the advocates gathered from across the country, CM Yogi emphasized the significance of team spirit in sports, stating that it plays a crucial role in success. 

    He said, "Sports instill in us the value of working as a team. The more we cultivate teamwork, the greater our chances of success. Conversely, the absence of teamwork amplifies the risk of failure. Every victory propels us forward, while every defeat offers a valuable lesson, encouraging us to persevere with renewed motivation."

    During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled the tournament trophy and posed for a group photo with the captains of all participating teams. He also distributed sports kits to the players. 

    He remarked that today, whether it's the Olympics, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, or World Championships, the country is witnessing outstanding performances across all these platforms. Moreover, athletes at the grassroots level are now being allowed to rise and showcase their talent.

    CM Yogi highlighted that in Uttar Pradesh, all athletes who participated in the Olympics and Paralympics, and those who won medals for the country, were honored at a grand ceremony last week. 

    He further shared that the state rewards athletes with significant financial incentives: a gold medalist in an individual Olympic event receives Rs 6 crore, a silver medalist is awarded Rs 3 crore, and a bronze medalist gets Rs 1 crore. 

    For team events, these amounts are Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, and Rs 75 lakh respectively. The involvement of the bench and bar in such events serves as an inspiration to others.

    The Chief Minister added, "Sports have the unique ability to unite people, and when such prestigious events take place in our state, it becomes our moral responsibility to actively participate and support them. When distinguished teams, including those involving members of the legal profession, take part, it not only adds excitement but also motivates others."

    CM Yogi added that sports offer three valuable lessons. "Firstly, they teach us to face both challenges and opportunities with a spirit of teamwork. Secondly, they provide entertainment, and thirdly, they allow us to self-assess. While we often make big claims in public life, true evaluation happens on the field, where we can measure our physical and mental capabilities. This self-assessment helps us better understand our strengths and areas for improvement", he remarked.

    CM Yogi mentioned that in addition to financial incentives for medal winners, the government has also made special provisions for athletes in public service. Following India's bronze medal win in hockey at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Uttar Pradesh’s own Lalit Upadhyay was directly appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state police. 

    This time, Rajkumar Pal will also be offered a direct appointment. He further highlighted that Parul Chaudhary, who secured a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, has likewise been appointed as DSP. So far, the state government has provided direct appointments to 500 athletes.

    CM Yogi also noted the various initiatives taken for the welfare of advocates, including an increase in the Advocate Welfare Fund. The corpus of this fund has been raised to Rs 500 crore. Additionally, the compensation provided to the family of a deceased advocate in case of an untimely death has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. 

    So far, Rs 134 crore has been disbursed from this fund to the families of deceased advocates, the CM informed. The maximum age limit for eligibility has also been extended from 60 to 70 years, he added. 

    He concluded by urging that a women’s advocates team should participate in the next tournament, as women are excelling in all fields.  

    On this occasion, senior judges of Allahabad High Court Lucknow Bench Justice AR Masoodi, Justice Sangeeta Chandra, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, Chairman All India Advocates Cricket Tournament Organizing Committee Senior Advocate NK Seth, CR Santhal Krishnan, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Justices of Prayagraj and Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court were present.

