    UP Budget 2022 Live Updates: 5 international airports, 4 lakh jobs in next 5 years and more

    The budget will prioritise keeping the commitments made to the people during the recently finished assembly elections. The budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to exceed Rs 6.10 lakh crore. This will be the most expensive budget ever.

    Lucknow, First Published May 26, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will submit the first budget of Yogi Adityanath's second term in the legislature on Thursday. The budget will prioritise keeping the commitments made to the people during the recently finished assembly elections. The budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to exceed Rs 6.10 lakh crore. This will be the most expensive budget ever.

    Here are live updates: 

    * UP government aims to give 4 Lakh Jobs in next 5 years

    * Rs 1,000 per month allowance for the disabled

    * Rs 2,100 crore allocated for Medical colleges in 14 districts.

    * Khelo India Centres to be established in 75 districts.

    * Safe City scheme to be launched in Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar

    * 2 crore smartphones/ tablets to be distributed in the next 5 years in UP.

    * Green Energy Corridor in Bundelkhand, Rs 500 crore allocated.

    * The state will build 15,000 solar pumps for agriculture irrigation.

    * The state has budgeted Rs 523.34 crore for women's safety.

    * The Special Protection Force has been granted Rs 276.66 crore to protect airports and historic sites.

    * Uttar Pradesh will have 5 international airports shortly, to be the first state in India with the most airports

    * According to Khanna, the PM-KISAN yojana has benefited 2.55 million farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

    The budget plan was approved during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The budget announced today has great expectations from the general public. The government may also declare MSP on a variety of crops, including potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. It may also make an announcement to offer farmers free power for irrigation.

    Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is presenting the first budget of the Yogi government's second term in the assembly. A budget of Rs 6.10 lakh crore can be proposed, according to the information gathered.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
