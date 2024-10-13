'Unity is key to Nation's safety': UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram coronation event

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath stressed unity as crucial for the nation's safety during Lord Ram's coronation ceremony. He highlighted the Ram temple's completion as a symbol of unity and praised PM Modi's efforts in preserving India's cultural heritage.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of unity for the nation's safety during the coronation ceremony of Lord Shri Ram at Mansarovar Ramlila Ground. Speaking at the event organized by the Shri Shri Ramlila Committee, CM Yogi emphasized that unity is vital for safeguarding both individuals and the nation. He urged attendees to rise above divisions based on caste, religion, and language, highlighting that past disunity allowed invaders to desecrate sacred sites like the Kashi Vishwanath and Shri Ram temples.

“Freedom is not only political but also a symbol of cultural and spiritual independence,” he asserted, stressing the need to honour the sacrifices of martyrs who fought for India's freedom. CM Yogi highlighted the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a 500-year endeavour, as a testament to national unity and pride. He called it a tribute to those who fought for the nation’s heritage.

Reflecting on the progress in Ayodhya, he noted the new airport named after Maharishi Valmiki and various facilities that embody India's rich cultural tapestry. The Chief Minister spoke passionately about the importance of overcoming historical divisions, urging collective efforts for national progress. “Personal interests should never outweigh national interests,” he remarked, citing the movement for the Ayodhya temple as an inspiring example.

CM Yogi recalled the dreams of his revered Gurudev, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath ji Maharaj, who wished to see the Ram temple completed. His emotional reflections underscored the dedication and vision that brought this moment to fruition.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in preserving India’s cultural heritage, noting achievements such as the grand Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and the transformation of Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Vindhyachal. Highlighting the dramatic change in visitor experiences at religious sites, he expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh's commitment to cultural preservation.

In conclusion, CM Yogi reinforced the dual significance of Vijayadashami, where Lord Shri Ram is honoured, and emphasized that those who uphold dharma will be celebrated. The ceremony brought together prominent figures, including local leaders and devotees, in a shared celebration of heritage and unity.

