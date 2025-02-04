Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat soon as govt announces panel to form guidelines for implementation (WATCH)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, in a press conference, announced formation of a committee to draft the guidelines for UCC. 

Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat has moved a step closer to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, in a press conference, announced formation of a committee to draft the guidelines for UCC. 

"To prepare the draft for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and make the law, a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai has been constituted. The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Former Justice (retired) of Supreme Court Ranjana Desai will lead the committee. Retired IAS CL Meena, Advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thaker and social worker Geetaben Shroff will be the members of this committee.

The committee will hand over its report to the state government within 45 days and the state government will take appropriate decision based on this report.

Notably, BJP-ruled state Uttarakhand has recently become the first new state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Goa has UCC since beginning.

In October 2022, just before the state assembly elections, the Gujarat government had announced its plans to introduce a UCC by forming a committee for implementation of the same.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the Cabinet meeting today – of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state,” Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi had said in his briefing after the State cabinet meeting in October 2022.

However, the opposition parties had called it a gimmick.

The BJP had in its manifesto in 2022 elections had promised for complete implementation the Gujarat Uniform Civil Coade committee’s recommendations.

