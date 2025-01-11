Under-construction lintel collapses at UP's Kannauj railway station, several feared trapped (WATCH)

A partially built lintel collapsed at a railway station in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, trapping workers. Rescue efforts saved 11, with 2 critically injured; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate relief operations.

Under-construction lintel collapses at UP's Kannauj railway station, several feared trapped dmn
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

Lucknow: At a railway station in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, a partially built lintel suddenly gave way, trapping several workers beneath the rubble. The workers were busy with station renovation work when disaster struck. Rescue efforts have successfully pulled 11 people from the wreckage, with two critically injured workers receiving urgent medical attention.

Emergency responders, including police and administrative personnel, are working tirelessly to locate anyone still trapped. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken immediate notice of the incident and directed officials to rush to the scene and accelerate relief operations. 

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of providing proper medical care to the injured and expressed his wishes for their swift recovery.

